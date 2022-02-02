A snowstorm that was more potent than predicted dropped about 3 1/2 inches in Baker City in just a couple hours Tuesday night, Feb. 1, and contributed to two multihour closures of Interstate 84.
Snow started falling in the afternoon in the Blue Mountains between La Grande and Pendleton, and there were several crashes involving commercial trucks, said Tom Strandberg, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation.
In many of those cases, the trucks were not chained up, a problem that has resulted in several freeway closures earlier this winter.
“It’s definitely a recurring theme,” Strandberg said.
Commercial trucks with trailers pose a particular problem because they’re wide enough that when they jacknife the combination can block both freeway lanes, he said.
And if two or more trucks tangle, it can require several hours for multiple tow trucks to clear the way.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, between Pendleton and Baker City.
Snow spread southeast through the evening, and there were accidents in Baker County in addition to the crashes farther north, Strandberg said.
Heavy snow fell in Baker City between around 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
The eastbound lanes of the freeway reopened about 11 p.m., and the westbound lanes around midnight.
The westbound lanes had been closed to trucks between Ontario and Baker City due to a lack of truck parking space in Baker City and La Grande.
Other traffic was allowed westbound.
The bus carrying the Baker High School girls and boys basketball teams, which played Tuesday night at Nyssa, was able to make the trip without delay.
But the reprieve from closures was shortlived.
Two commercial trucks collided in the westbound lanes near Milepost 299, about 5 miles north of Baker City, around 4:37 a.m.
Diesel spilled from one of the trucks, which necessitated calling out a clean up crew, Strandberg said.
That closed the westbound lanes until about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Somewhat surprising storm
The National Weather Service didn’t predict any significant snow accumulations in valleys from the storm.
A forecast discussion posted Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 1, by the National Weather Service’s Boise office, which issues forecasts for Baker County, noted that “a minor wave embedded in the flow will support a slight chance of snow showers this evening across the mountains of Baker county and southwest Idaho while some lower elevation sites will see flurries through this evening.”
It turned out to be rather more than flurries, at least in Baker Valley.
Tom Fisk, operations supervisor for the Baker City Public Works Department, said two city trucks spread salt and sand at busier intersections Wednesday morning, Feb. 2.
He decided not to call out the fleet of snowplows and graders because the snow was so light and powdery that traffic packed the snow to a thin layer.
The plow blades wouldn’t have had much snow to scrape from more heavily traveled streets, Fisk said.
He said he would reassess the situation Wednesday night — if much more snow falls, plowing of downtown and other higher-priority streets could start early Thursday, Feb. 3.
The National Weather Service was forecasting a slight chance of snow in Baker City during that period, with little or snow accumulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.