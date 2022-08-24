Silver Birch 2.jpg
Buy Now

A new home in the Silver Birch subdivision between Birch Street and Interstate 84, north of Campbell Street.

 Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald

New Directions Northwest has pinpointed the need for affordable housing, and in particular for those with behavioral health issues, as a significant problem in Baker County.

New Directions, the nonprofit that provides mental health counseling and other services, in coordination with the Baker County Behavioral Health Housing Task Force recently submitted its final report to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) detailing results from a housing survey conducted in May of this year.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.