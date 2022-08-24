New Directions Northwest has pinpointed the need for affordable housing, and in particular for those with behavioral health issues, as a significant problem in Baker County.
New Directions, the nonprofit that provides mental health counseling and other services, in coordination with the Baker County Behavioral Health Housing Task Force recently submitted its final report to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) detailing results from a housing survey conducted in May of this year.
New Directions serves 1,199 Baker County Medicaid behavioral health clients, which accounts for approximately 7.1% of the county’s population.
Andi Walsh, public relations and grants manager for New Directions, said that submitting the report puts New Directions in a position to pursue grants, in addition to a $1.4 million state award it received in June, to try to address the housing issue.
“We’re hoping to be eligible to be able to go after those additional grant opportunities,” Walsh said.
The report indicates Baker County not only needs more affordable housing, but a more comprehensive system to help people with behavioral health conditions move into this housing, she said.
Walsh met with members of the housing task force on Aug. 18 to finalize the report, which OHA had awarded New Directions $44,000 last year to complete.
Farallon Consulting also assisted with the survey.
The task force received roughly 250 survey responses that provided information about specific needs. Two types of housing — transitional, or shelters that bridge the gap between homelessness and stable housing, and supportive, living situations that provide financial and health services — were identified as gaps for people with behavioral health conditions.
“From the very beginning we said, ‘We want this to be data-driven,’ ” Walsh said. “We want our community to have the actual numbers of what the needs are.”
These initial survey results led Walsh to apply for an OHA grant in June, which the agency awarded at an amount of $1.4 million.
Walsh said New Directions plans to use the money to buy a modular home, two homes in the community for people in need, and to set up a drop-in service center — actions that directly address a lack of transitional and supportive housing.
“For folks that need help navigating the housing system, we will have a place where they can go and meet with staff to help them with the process of getting into transitional housing and then stable housing,” Walsh said.
She said the housing application process can be a barrier to those with behavioral health issues.
“It can be a very hard time navigating the system,” Walsh said. “People don’t have the resources to complete five different applications.”
About 72% of people with a behavioral health condition who answered the Baker County survey this spring said they had experienced homelessness in the past five years or were currently homeless. Additionally, 27% of people said they didn’t feel safe in their current living situation.
According to the report, in response to the survey, one individual commented:
“There is no affordable medium income housing available. ... same as the previous five years of this question are being asked and still nothing being done. ... vouchers only work if there are houses, apartments, duplexes, studios available and built.
“The housing crisis is in all of Oregon, not just Western Oregon.”
The survey found that only 20% of housing vouchers issued to Baker County residents for Section 8 housing from July 2021 to June 2022 were actually used.
Data from Oregon Housing Alliance shows that for every 100 families with “extremely low income,” just 37 units of housing are available, and over 60% of that group spends more than half of their income on rent.
The report estimates that Baker County needs 256 more units of affordable housing to meet the need.
The survey states that: “Consumer groups and survey respondents have indicated rental properties are not readily available, yet are in high demand, property owners have converted rental homes to temporary vacation rentals, and homes are selling for twice the value of 2 years ago. Comments from individuals who completed the survey indicate this is an ongoing issue in Baker County.”
In 2021, the Oregon Legislature appropriated $130 million to support community investments that ensure people with behavioral health conditions have access to adequate housing and service.
Walsh said other counties in Oregon submitted similar reports to OHA, and that she communicated with other communities during the process at OHA “office hours” meetings.
Walsh said OHA recently invited members from the task force to present the report’s findings to state officials in Salem.
“I’m still a little shocked, to us, it’s huge,” she said. “I just feel it’s an honor that Baker County gets to have a voice and we get to share what our needs are.”
The task force that helped complete the survey and the final report, consisted of people with lived experiences of behavior health conditions and representatives from groups that provide behavioral health services, including Baker County commissioners, city council members, the Baker County Sheriff’s office and city police department personnel, Baker County Veterans Services, Baker School District 5J, Baker County Health Services, Safe Families Baker County, Baker County Safe Families Coalition, Community Connection, the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority, and multiple landlords.
