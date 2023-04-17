NYSSA — The suspect in the shooting death of a Nyssa Police Department reserve officer was arrested in Ontario on Monday, April 17, according to Oregon State Police.
Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa, was arrested about 6:40 a.m. PDT north of downtown Ontario in the 600 block of Northwest First Street. No one was injured during the arrest.
According to a press release from the Oregon State Police, the OSP SWAT team, along with members of the FBI, Ontario Police Department, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies, surrounded a home in Ontario at approximately 5:40 a.m. PDT and began calling occupants from the home. At approximately 6:40 a.m., Rene Castro came out and was arrested.
According to a press release from Malheur County District Attorney Dave Goldthorpe, Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, 43, was shot and killed Saturday, April 15, in Nyssa around 8:30 p.m. after the officer pursued a vehicle that eventually came to a stop. Johnson was dispatched to a call about a violent individual damaging property and threatening others near a residence.
“Officer Johnson learned the suspect had fled in a vehicle and began a pursuit through the city,” Goldthorpe said in the release. “When it appeared, the vehicle was stopping at the residence at the corner of Locust and 3rd Street N., Officer Johnson pulled off the road as well.”
Immediately upon making the stop, an armed subject, later identified as Rene Castro, began shooting at Johnson, who was fatally hit.
“There was no time to return fire before Officer Johnson was fatally hit. EMTs were on scene in record time, with the Malheur County Sheriff’s Department right behind, but Officer Johnson was already deceased,” Goldthorpe said in the release.
An Oregon State trooper arrived soon after and assisted a sheriff’s deputy in setting up a perimeter and questioning possible witnesses, Goldthorpe said.
Castro fled the scene immediately.
The Oregon State Police are heading the investigation, with help from the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Ontario Police and nearly every police agency from various departments in Idaho all the way to La Grande, including federal authorities. The law enforcement officers participating in the search included several OSP troopers from the Union County area, according to Capt. Dan Conner, of the La Grande OSP office.
“The appreciation, love, and concern of all citizens of Malheur County go out to the family of Officer Johnson,” Goldthorpe said in the release. “The Fallen Badge Foundation is accepting donations on behalf of the family.”
Johnson’s first job in law enforcement came in October 2007, when Snake River Correctional Institution outside Ontario hired him as a corrections officer, according to state records. The Nyssa Police Department hired him in August 2018 as a reserve officer. Johnson obtained an associate of arts degree from Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario in 1999, and earned a bachelor’s degree in 2006 and a master’s degree in 2020.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek issued a statement April 16 in response to the killing.
“This is an absolute tragedy,” she said. “I extend my sincere condolences to Officer Johnson’s family, friends, and the public safety community who knew him well. Officer Johnson’s service and dedication to his community and our state will not be forgotten.”
Kotek ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset April 17 in honor and remembrance of Johnson.
