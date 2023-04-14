A high-speed chase that started in Baker City late Wednesday night, April 12, and that included the suspect vehicle driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 for about two miles, ended without an arrest.
The incident started about 10:59 p.m. when a Baker City Police officer tried to pull over a black 2020 Mitsubishi for a traffic infraction, Police Chief Ty Duby said.
Duby said the officer recognized the car, which had been driven in the past by someone who was involved in drug trafficking.
The driver, who was not identified, refused to stop, Duby said.
He said it wasn’t clear whether there was a passenger, but the pursuing officer believed there were two people in the car.
The first officer, and the other Baker City officer who was on patrol at the time, chased the car, which reached speeds estimated at 80 mph on city streets, Duby said.
The car then entered Interstate 84 at Campbell Street, driving north in the southbound lanes to the North Baker City exit, two miles away.
The car reached speeds estimated at more than 100 mph on the freeway, Duby said.
The car exited the freeway, then continued north, on Old Trail Road, which parallels the interstate, to the Medical Springs exit, about four miles to the north.
The car then continued north on Highway 203 toward Medical Springs, Duby said.
He said the two Baker City officers were joined in the pursuit by troopers from Oregon State Police.
The Baker City officers returned to town, since the other agencies had taken up the chase and because they didn’t want to be miles away if there was a call for police inside the city, Duby said.
The other agencies continued the pursuit but ended it around Pondosa, near the Baker/Union county line, he said.
Duby said Baker City Police will be looking for the Mitsubishi. He said one of the suspects, although it’s not certain who was driving the car, is an Ontario man who is acquainted with a Baker City woman.
Duby said high-speed chases pose a significant danger for police and the public, so officers sometimes terminate pursuits.
“It’s not super safe to be chasing people at 100 miles per hour,” Duby said.
Officers also make decisions based on the circumstances, he said. Wednesday night’s incident, for instance, started with a traffic infraction. Officers would be more likely to continue a pursuit if, for instance, the quarry was suspected of committing a serious crime such as murder.
Duby said criminals know that police might stop a pursuit due to the danger, and he said it seems that drivers are more likely than in the past to try to elude police.
Jayson has worked at the Baker City Herald since November 1992, starting as a reporter. He has been editor since December 2007. He graduated from the University of Oregon Journalism School in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in news-editorial journalism.
