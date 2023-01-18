A Baker County Sheriff’s deputy had to chase one suspect on foot, and take a second to the ground after he resisted, during separate incidents on Friday, Jan. 13, one in Richland and the other in Huntington.
The Richland arrest happened around 11:30 a.m.
Deputy Joel Teixeira went to a home in Richland to arrest Kody Allen McManus, 27, on three warrants from Baker County Circuit Court, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to appear and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
In a probable cause affidavit, Teixeira wrote that when he told McManus he was under arrest, McManus fled on foot.
Teixeira wrote that he chased McManus on foot for about two blocks before he surrendered. McManus had a set of brass knuckles in his pants pocket, which led to charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon. He is also charged with third-degree escape.
Deputies who searched McManus at the Baker County Jail found a plastic bag containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. He was charged with unlawful possession of meth and supplying contraband, for bringing the drug to the jail.
In the Huntington case, deputy Talon Colton went to a home to arrest Wayne Anthony McFadden, 53, who had an arrest warrant from Utah for unlawful possession of a weapon.
According to Colton’s probable cause affidavit, McFadden asked if he could go back into his home to change clothes before being taken to jail.
Colton said he told McFadden that he couldn’t go into the home alone, but McFadden tried to close the front door.
Colton said he used his foot to keep the door from closing, and he and Sgt. Eric Colton entered the home, where Talon Colton used an arm bar control hold to push McFadden to the floor, where he stopped resisting.
According to the affidavit, Eric Colton sustained a cut to his left wrist from glass broken in the door during the altercation. Talon Colton sustained a small cut on the top of his left hand.
McFadden was jailed on the Utah warrant and on a local charge of resisting arrest.
Both McFadden and McManus remained in the jail on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.