This summer, be sure to bring cash if you visit the park or stroll the path because you never know when you’ll crave a cold treat.
And the Ice Cream Pedalers will be there, ready to sell a frozen confection.
“We don’t have an ice cream truck — we have bikes,” said Sophia Daffer, who stood ready for customers at Geiser-Pollman Park on Tuesday, July 12.
The service started July 11. It is a program of Baker School District’s Youth Transition Program (YTP), which provides job skill opportunities for students with special educational needs.
YTP is a collaboration with Vocational Rehabilitation, the Oregon Department of Education, the University of Oregon and local school districts.
Baker’s YTP gained the specialized bike about six years ago. This year, a grant helped launch the summer project by providing funds for wages.
The Ice Cream Pedalers are sponsored by Sorbenots, which supplies the ice cream and T-shirts for the workers.
“We needed to partner with a business, and they love to do programs with youth in our community,” said Janie Radinovich-Brose, who is the district’s youth transition specialist along with Shannon Keck.
The specialty bicycle looks typical on the back end — seat, pedals, handlebars — but the front is equipped with an insulated cooler loaded with ice cream and dry ice.
To recruit staff, Radinovich-Brose and Keck had students apply and interview for the position.
“For a lot of these kids, this is their first job,” Radinovich-Brose said.
And, Keck said, it will help students gain skills in customer service, money transactions and bike safety.
Twelve employees and four adult supervisors rotate through two daily shifts — one morning and one afternoon.
The Ice Cream Pedalers will sell cold treats Monday through Thursday along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway. They have a set route that runs from Geiser-Pollman Park to Central Park — along the Parkway between Washington and Valley avenues — so hungry patrons know where to find them.
“We’ve been decently busy,” Isaac Nemec said on Tuesday, after they arrived at Geiser-Pollman Park for the late morning stop.
The Pedalers play music — but not the traditional jingle that signals an ice cream truck.
“We didn’t want to drive people crazy,” Mitchell Stephens said with a laugh.
During the lunch break, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the ice cream is restocked for the afternoon session.
Here is where you can find the Ice Cream Pedalers:
Morning schedule
• 8:30 a.m.: Geiser-Pollman Park
• 9:45 a.m.: Central Park
• 10:15 a.m.: The Great Salt Lick in Court Plaza
• 10:45 a.m.: Central Park
• 11 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.: Geiser-Pollman Park
Afternoon schedule
• 12:30 p.m.: Geiser-Pollman Park
• 1:45 p.m.: Central Park
• 2:15 p.m.: The Great Salt Lick
• 2:45 p.m.: Central Park
• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Geiser-Pollman Park
Treats
The cooler is loaded with a variety of treats with various prices, from $1 for an Orange Dream Bar to $4.50 for a Big Bopper Sandwich.
They have cold water too, for $1.75 per bottle.
Cash or cards are accepted.
“The students do all the transactions,” Stephens said, as Daffer took a dollar in payment and recorded the sale. “The ultimate goal is to prepare the students with job skills.”
And they aren’t just serving up cold treats — this group picks up litter as they go along the Parkway.
“Everywhere is cleaner after we’ve been there,” Stephens said.
They don’t have a specific location at each stop, but they do try to park out of the hot summer sun.
“Look for us in the shade,” Stephens said.
Deliveries
The Ice Cream Pedalers can deliver as well for orders over $10 — check the page on Facebook for a link to an order form.
A customer can request a location and time, and specify a quantity of treats.
They also have an email: icecreampedalers@gmail.com.
