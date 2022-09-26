The pungent smoke of incense wafted on the September morning breeze, drifting over the sagebrush hill in east Baker City where 46 Chinese were once buried.
Although most of the remains were exhumed and returned to China long ago, one marked grave remains — Lee Chue, 1882-1938.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, representatives from the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA) in Portland and the Baker County Historical Society gathered to perform a ceremony to honor those who were buried at the cemetery, located east of Interstate 84 along Windmill Lane.
Victor Leo, CCBA vice president, laid out the offerings for the ceremony with tiny cups, oranges and grapes.
“Tea cups and wine cups for the spirits and fruit — always fruit,” said Sarah Chung, founder of the Portland Chinatown Museum. “The spirits enjoy the earthly delights.”
Each element came in threes.
“Things are always in three,” Chung said. “Three is an auspicious number.”
Three people performed the ceremony: Neil Lee, CCBA president; Ginger Savage, president of the Baker County Historical Society; and Gloria Wong who, in 1993, first came with the CCBA to see the cemetery, which is owned by the Association.
“We got information in 1992 that we had a cemetery here,” said Wong, 91.
For the ceremony, Leo lit incense sticks and handed one to everyone in attendance.
Then Lee, Savage and Wong performed the ceremony, which included burning paper money in the stone prayer house, pouring tea and wine from cups into a platter, and nudging the containers of fruit in offering.
Between each step, they bowed three times.
This ceremony, Leo said, was “to pay respect to the Chinese who lived here and were buried here.”
“We thank them for their sacrifice,” he said. “I say sacrifice because most us didn’t go through the discrimination, the hard work.”
For Lee, the CCBA president, this was his first time visiting the cemetery.
“I didn’t even know this place existed until last year,” he said. “It’s wonderful. It’s a cultural asset.”
History
According to a Historical Society brochure, Chinese immigrants first came to Baker County to work in the gold fields in the 1860s. By 1869, 200 Chinese were building a 40-mile section of the Eldorado Ditch in Burnt River country.
Baker City’s Chinese population peaked in 1900 with 264 citizens. China Town was located at Auburn and Resort streets. In 1886, businesses included six stores, a gambling establishment, a temple (joss house) and residences that extended east along Auburn and south to Spring Garden.
At the Chinese cemetery, 46 burials were recorded from 1894 to 1948.
In addition to Lee Chue, there may be more remains because women were not customarily returned to China, and transporting remains was closed in the 1930s after Japan invaded China.
Preservation
Dedicated in 1992, the Baker County Historical Society began preservation of the cemetery in 1994.
The original committee was Jim Evans, Alvin Ward, Dick Taylor and Don Christy. Annie Wong and Richard Harris were project volunteers.
In 1995, a group brought high school students of Chinese descent from Portland to clean the cemetery. This included Shelley Wong-Kamikawa, who returned Saturday with her mother, Gloria Wong.
In 2021, The Virginia L. Kostol Foundation, dedicated to the care and maintenance of the cemetery, was established through the Oregon Community Foundation.
Kostol, who died in December 2020 at age 94, was dedicated to preserving local history.
Next steps
Following the ceremony at the cemetery, the CCBA and Historical Society met to discuss future plans for the site.
“The starting place is for the Historical Society to get some of the grass and combustible materials out,” Savage said. “Then we will work to mark or outline the burial impressions.”
Other maintenance includes repainting the existing signs.
She said the CCBA board plans to attend the opening of the Chinese exhibit in spring 2023 at the Baker Heritage Museum.
Another goal is to start observing the Qingming festival — Grave Sweeping Day — every spring at the cemetery.
Savage said the Historical Society and CCBA will work on a long-term strategic plan for the Chinese cemetery.
Anyone interested in volunteering with the cemetery project can contact Savage at 541-523-5369 or by email at ginger@crossroads-arts.org.
