A Washington state developer who had applied for a permit to build a Taco Bell restaurant in Baker City has withdrawn the application.
Daniel L. Allen, president of D.A. Bentley Construction, LLC of Vancouver, filed the site design review application on July 11.
In an email to the Herald on Tuesday, Allen wrote that “the application for Land Use has been rescinded per request of the client.”
Baker Towne Square LLC, which is owned by Gregory Sackos, owns the 0.91-acre parcel, on the north side of Campbell Street near the Safeway and Albertsons grocery stores, where the Taco Bell was proposed.
In a Sept. 21 email to Eva Henes, a senior planner with the Baker City/County Planning Department, Allen wrote that he was requesting to withdraw the application “as we are still working on the access issue and our project is therefore not ready for formal approval.”
In his email to the Herald, Allen did not respond to a question about whether he intended to resubmit the application later.
