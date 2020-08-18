A developer from Vancouver, Washington, wants to build a Taco Bell restaurant with a drive-thru on Campbell Street in Baker City.
Dan Allen filed a site design review application with the Baker City/County Planning Department.
The 2,043-square-foot restaurant would be built on a 0.91-acre parcel that’s part of the Baker Towne Square development. Gregory Sackos is the owner of Baker Towne Square LLC, which owns the property.
The development includes Albertsons grocery store and Maurices clothing store. The parcel is north of Campbell Street and east of the access road to Albertsons.
Eva Henes, a senior planner with the Planning Department, said the design review is a Type 2 process, which means the Department staff, not the Baker City Planning Commission, will decide whether to approve it.
Henes said the staff is working on a report and decision, which will be subject to a 14-day public comment and appeal period.
