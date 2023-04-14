MayDay Inc., the local agency that assists victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and elder abuse in Baker County, is marking its 40th anniversary in 2023.
This year also brings MayDay’s first-ever charity dinner gala and silent auction on Friday, May 19, starting at 5 p.m. in the Baker Tower ballroom, 1705 Main St.
The event is called Take Back the Night, which is the oldest movement to stand against all forms of sexual violence, said Leanna Gautney, executive director.
The evening’s theme is 1920s, and attendees are encouraged to dress in period attire.
Tickets are $40 per person and include a dinner of Italian cuisine, live music, dancing, a silent auction, casino games and a photo booth. There will also be a no-host bar.
Music will be provided by Amy Fairchild and Robyn Burns of the Oregon Music Teachers Association.
Purchase tickets at the MayDay office (suite 400 in Baker Tower), by calling 541-523-9472, online at maydayinc.net or send an email to director@maydayinc.net.
Purchase tickets online at https://tinyurl.com/2s3u3h2v.
Individuals or businesses who would like to donate to the silent auction can call the MayDay office.
History of MayDay
MayDay started in 1983, and was incorporated in 1987. In 1989, it became Baker County’s domestic violence agency.
Gautney became the director in September 2021.
“We have a team who values what this agency does, and what we stand for — which is hope,” she said.
Although 80% of MayDay’s clients are women, Gautney said services are available to “anyone who is vulnerable.”
“We have no bias,” she said. “They are human beings and have the right to live their life without abuse. Domestic violence agencies like ours help bring awareness, understanding and safety.”
MayDay provides weekly and monthly focus groups that cover a range of topics, such as recognizing signs of domestic violence, healing after trauma, and resources available to victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.
A schedule can be found on MayDay’s Facebook page and website, www.maydayinc.net/services-2.
MayDay also sponsors self defense classes twice a year, in April and October.
The agency maintains a safe house that is available to anyone “actively fleeing from domestic violence situations,” Gautney said.
MayDay can also provide temporary emergency housing with hotel vouchers.
“We’re here as that transitional point, to help as a safety net,” she said.
On average, MayDay serves around 300 clients each year.
Looking at just the numbers for emergency housing, MayDay helped 602 people in 2022, 695 in 2021, 804 in 2020 and 236 in 2019.
“It really shows how much there’s a need for involvement by agencies like ours,” Gautney said.
Contact
MayDay’s crisis line is 541-523-4134, and the office is located in Suite 400 of the Baker Tower, 1705 Main St.
The office phone number is 541-523-9472.
