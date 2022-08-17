Chris Bradford didn’t intend to be an actor.
Elena Maddy didn’t intend to be traveling with Missoula Children’s Theatre.
But circumstances they didn’t foresee has led them both, from opposite sides of the country, to be on a stage in Baker City while working for MCT.
“Sort of an accident,” Bradford says with a laugh as he tells his tale of theater.
He grew up in Bakersfield, California. When he was a freshman in high school, he decided to see a show.
“I showed up super early — two hours early,” he said.
The theater director asked if he could sing.
“Next thing I know, I’m auditioning for ‘The Little Shop of Horrors,’ ” he said.
Bradford graduated from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix in 2021 with a degree in theater and drama. This is his first year touring with MCT.
“You learn a lot from teaching kids,” he said. “It’s been a real growth experience for me.”
“You learn to adapt,” Maddy added with a smile.
As for her path in theater? She knew all about MCT because she did shows as a child in Peterstown, West Virginia.
“I got into theater because of MCT,” she said. “It is because of them that I’m here.”
But, again, it’s kind of by accident.
She’s attending West Virginia University, and went to an audition conference to perform a monologue and song for various theater companies.
Maddy didn’t know MCT was in the audience — until she got a call for an interview.
So this summer she’s touring with MCT and, along with Bradford, is teaching a full musical of “The Little Mermaid” to a new cast every week.
She’s just starting her senior year, and aims to complete a BFA in musical theater and a BA in dance.
“I technically start classes tomorrow,” she said with a laugh on Tuesday, Aug. 16, just as youngsters streamed into the auditorium for afternoon rehearsal.
Second Baker City show this summerMissoula Children’s Theater, which tours musicals around the United States and beyond, comes to Baker City every summer, thanks to Crossroads Carnegie Art Center.
This is the second MCT production in Baker City this year — “Jungle Book” was performed in June.
“The Little Mermaid” features a cast of 39, ranging in age from first grade through high school.
The youngsters rehearse all week to learn lines, songs and movements for the performance.
All their work culminates with shows for the community at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Baker High School auditorium, 2500 E St.
Admission is $5, and children age 12 and younger get in free with a paid adult.
