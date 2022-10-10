One of Baker City’s favorite events returned this year after a two-year hiatus: Taste of Baker.
Main Street downtown was bustling with people lining up to sample the tasty wares from a variety of restaurants on the sunny and unseasonably balmy Saturday afternoon of Oct. 8.
Some lines even overlapped, such as the lines for Mulan Garden Restaurant and AJ’s Corner Brick.
The Main Event was not shy of long lines, either.
It was a welcome sight to residents, visitors, and members of Baker City Downtown (BCD), which organized the showcase of local food options.
“I think it was a great event. It was great to see a lot of people out again on the streets, milling around, and eating good food,” said Jenny Mowe, a former BCD board member who is in charge of the organization’s promotions committee.
Mowe has received a lot of great feedback from businesses and participants.
She said they are still looking at token sales but they are seeing high numbers, possibly the highest on record.
“I’m really happy that the BCD board stepped up and helped us run it and get everything organized and get sponsors this year,” Mowe said.
She thanked the sponsors for making the event happen again, after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Mowe said she was also grateful to the businesses that helped get the word out and get a menu together.
“I think everybody wanted to see it come back,” she said.
Demand was so high that some vendors ran out of certain items quickly.
Live music by Chris Johnson and Nancy Ames added to the festive atmosphere on Main Street, which was closed to traffic during the two-hour event to make it easier for people to get from side to side and to mingle.
“I’ve always really loved this event and would hate to see it ever not happen,” Mowe said. “It killed us to not have it the last two years, but it’s back now and it’s such a great event.”
Mowe also thanked US Bank for being the operations headquarters on Saturday.
