Crossroads Carnegie Art Center is returning to an in-person event for the fourth-annual Oktoberfest fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Baker Event Center, 2600 East St. This is the art center’s largest fundraiser for operating support and the scholarship fund.
Tickets are $40 per person and must be purchased by Oct. 8. Buy tickets online at one.bidpal.net/22oktoberfest.
An additional option this year is ordering a to-go dinner, which will be available from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The in-person event is 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Food will be provided by Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort and includes bratwurst with sauerkraut (a vegetarian option is available), German potato salad, tomato-cucumber-onion salad, pretzel knots and dessert by Sweet Wife Baking.
Spirits will be provided by Barley Brown’s Brewpub, N7 Brewing and Copper Belt Winery. Coffee will be provided by Sorbenots, and Celtic Cauldron will be on site selling kettle corn.
The musical entertainment features The Boise Edelweiss Band.
“Crossroads recognizes that it has been a tough two and half years on everyone and we simply want to gather together again and have a good time,” said Ginger Savage, executive director.
The auction will again be online and includes more than 140 items ranging from gift baskets, original artwork, collectibles, gift certificates and more.
“During COVID we had to have an online auction and the outcome for Crossroads was remarkable,” Savage said. “We increased engagement, increased the amount spent on each package and still had lots of fun! We thank all of our generous donors.”
The items will not be on display at Oktoberfest, but can be viewed at Crossroads, 2020 Auburn Ave, during open hours of Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until 8 p.m. on First Friday, Oct. 7.
View the auction items — and submit bids — at https://one.bidpal.net/22oktoberfest.
Fun run
The second-annual Oktoberfest Potato fun run and walk, organized by the Baker High School cross country and track teams, is also on Oct. 15. Registration starts at 9 a.m. at Central Park, and the run starts at 10 a.m.
Pre-register on the Oktoberfest website, https://one.bidpal.net/22oktoberfest. Entry is $10 for sixth grade and younger, or $20 for seventh grade and older. The first 75 registrants get a free t-shirt.
The route follows Leo Adler Memorial Parkway to Hughes Lane, where participants will grab a potato donated by Ward Ranches. The finish line is at the fairgrounds, where potatoes will be donated to Northeast Oregon Compassion Care Center for holiday food baskets. This year’s event is sponsored by Agrihaus Farm, the Strommer Family and Ward Ranches.
Car show
A new Oktoberfest event this year is a car show organized by Penelope Simmons, who is raising money for a splash pad in Central Park to earn her Gold Award in Girl Scouts.
The “Autumn”-obile Car Show will be in Geiser-Pollman Park on Saturday, Oct. 15. Registration is 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the show runs through 2 p.m. Entry is $20, and proceeds support the splash pad project. All makes and models of cars and motorcycles are welcome. Register at https://one.bidpal.net/22oktoberfest.
