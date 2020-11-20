A 16-year-old Baker City boy has been accused of shooting a BB gun at a vehicle as it drove along 10th Street Sunday night, shattering the vehicle’s back window.
Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman said Christopher Vaughn Folkman, 51, of Baker City, told police that the back window of his 2015 GMC Yukon was shot at about 9:30 p.m. He was not hurt.
Duman said that by Monday officers had identified a possible suspect who lived in the area. Duman said the 16-year-old admitted firing the BB gun.
Police transported the boy to the Baker County Juvenile Department where he was cited on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangering for acting in a reckless manner with the BB gun.
