Kara Regan received her award for the Voice of Democracy essay contest from Rusty Little, Veterans of Foreign Wars commander, on Dec. 8, 2022.
When Kara Regan’s teacher handed out forms for an essay contest, she decided to submit an entry.
Turns out, she was the only one in Baker County to pen an essay for the “Voice of Democracy” contest sponsored by the VFW.
Each year, the VFW sets aside funds to award as prizes for the essay contest, said Rusty Little, VFW commander.
There are two categories: “Patriot’s Pen” for grades 6-8, and “Voice of Democracy” for grades 9-12.
This year, only one essay came in, and Regan received a check for $500 — double the typical amount for first place.
“You took the time to do it and we’re incredibly proud that you did,” Little said as he presented the prize to Regan on Thursday, Dec. 8.
In addition to the money, which Regan said she will save for college, Little awarded her a Voice of Democracy medal and will send the essay on to compete at the district level.
This year’s topic was “Why is the veteran important?”
To prepare to write her essay, Regan learned about the VFW as an organization.
“I researched what the VFW was, and where it came from,” she said.
For her essay content, she drew on experiences of veterans she knows — her grandpa and a close family friend.
Regan is a freshman at Baker High School.
Every fall, around the time school starts, Little delivers brochures about the contest to local schools.
Information can also be found online at www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.
Each year’s contest has a different topic, and essays must be between 300 and 400 words.
The deadline to submit an essay is Oct. 31, and winners are announced by mid-November.
Little hopes to receive more essays next year — including another one by Regan. He said in the past, the VFW has received as many as 85 submissions.
“I hope this is a jolt so people will do it,” he said.
Essays can compete at the local, district, state and national level. The top national prize for “Voice of Democracy” is a $35,000 college scholarship.
For “Patriot’s Pen,” the top national prize is $5,000.
Locally, Little said the cash prizes come from money raised at VFW events, or donations from members.
