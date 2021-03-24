A 17-year-old North Powder boy was cited on a charge of reckless driving after his pickup truck failed to negotiate corners on the graveled McCarty Bridge Road, careened into an embankment and rolled at least twice Tuesday afternoon, March 23.
Craig Monteith was the driver of the 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck involved in the crash, said Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash.
Monteith was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
Ash attributed the cause of the crash to speed.
“He was driving too fast negotiating the corners,” Ash said of Monteith. “He was out of control for about 60 yards.”
The vehicle came to rest on its top at the side of McCarty Road near Conro Road near North Powder. Ash was dispatched to the crash at about 2 p.m. A Baker City ambulance crew, North Powder quick response unit and the Haines Fire Department also responded.
A passenger in the front seat of the pickup, Aaron Clinkenbeard, 20, of Kennewick, Washington, who was not belted in, remained in the vehicle as it rolled. Clinkenbeard was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center. No information about his condition was available in time for this report.
A third passenger, Natalia Bollander, 15, of North Powder, who also was wearing a seatbelt, sustained bumps and bruises on her head, Ash said. Her parents picked her up at the scene.
The three also were traveling with a goat.
Ash said they were all lucky to have survived the crash, especially Clinkenbeard.
“The whole passenger side of the roof was caved in,” Ash said.
