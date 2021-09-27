Mollie Collings and Shelley Terrill wanted a slower pace of life, and that’s what they found in Baker City.
“Smaller town, to slow down a little,” Collings said.
And now they’re drawing on years of experience in the floral industry to open a shop called Baker Floral & Botanicals.
“We’ve both been in the floral industry all of our working lives,” Terrill said.
They relocated from Vancouver, Washington, in June 2021. The floral shop is located at 2300 Broadway St., at the corner of Broadway and Fourth streets.
Their official grand opening was Thursday, Sept. 16.
In addition to flower arrangements — Terrill prefers creating large displays, such as for weddings and other events— the shop features smaller creations they call “botanical art” that include succulents and ferns.
Collings has an associate’s degree in art.
“I have a love for plants, so I put the two together,” she said. “I’m probably the biggest plant nerd you’ll meet.”
Their floral supplies come from several wholesale dealers, including one that provides flowers from a Hillsboro business.
“We like to use local,” Collings said.
She said some plants, such as maidenhair fern, are not made for a long transport.
“It does not ship well — it’s super delicate,” she said.
The shop offers premade flower arrangements as well as special orders. They feature local artwork as well, and will be open late for the First Friday art walk on Oct. 1.
Baker Floral & Botanicals is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call the shop at 541-519-6059 or follow updates on Facebook.
