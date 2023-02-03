Shelley Payton never knows when she’ll get called to work.
Babies, notoriously, don’t show up on time.
Payton is a doula. In this role, she provides education and emotional support during pregnancy and delivery.
She began reading more about doulas when she became pregnant with her third child in 2011. She cites the “Birth Without Fear” website as her inspiration.
“I learned so much from that site and many like it about how much better birth could be if one has a plan, good communication with their birth team, and the right kind of support — be that from a partner, a family member, or a doula,” she said.
She began talking with friends about birth preferences, and heard all manner of birth stories.
“I’ve been devouring pregnancy, labor and postpartum books, stories, podcasts, blogs and videos for the past 10 years, long before I ever signed up for training,” she said.
Although Oregon does not require doulas to be certified or obtain a license, Payton said she wanted to pursue the available education.
She started with an online program — Birth Arts International — that included an extensive reading list, book reports, a combination of video, audio and textbook instruction, auditing childbirth classes, and serving as a doula for at least five births.
After she finished that certification, Payton decided to become a traditional healthcare worker in Oregon so she could accept clients who are insured through the Oregon Health Plan.
“Western, Central and even Southern Oregon is full of this option (for doulas) but in Eastern Oregon it’s brand new,” Payton said.
Payton is based in Baker County, but she hopes to expand her offerings to Union, Grant and Malheur counties as well — although she’d like to stay closer to home during the winter.
She also plans to offer a local class on pain relief techniques for labor, but hasn’t set a date yet.
For information about her services, visit the website graceandgrowthdoula.com or visit her Facebook page, www.facebook.com/graceandgrowthdoula.
How does it work?
Once hired as a doula, Payton meets with a mom — and her partner if they want to be involved — twice during pregnancy to discuss concerns and questions about labor and delivery.
Then, once a mom reaches 37 weeks, Payton goes on call.
“I’m there helping them navigate questions like is this really labor? What should I do now? Is it time to go in?” she said. “I don’t provide medical advice or do anything medical whatsoever, but I do know the lingo, can explain what certain terms mean, what to expect from a procedure.”
When the time does come, Payton joins the mom at the hospital, or attends the home birth.
“I spend the rest of labor supporting mama and her partner mentally, physically, and emotionally as well as helping them advocate for themselves and their desires,” she said.
Crystal Wirth, who had her daughter Moira Mae on Jan. 9, had Payton at her side during labor.
“I refer to her as my hospital BFF,” Wirth said with a laugh.
She said her husband, Adam, held one hand while Payton held the other.
Wirth said Payton talked with the nurses and relayed the medical information in simple terms to the parents-to-be.
“She was a friendly face who was advocating for me,” Wirth said.
Payton said her role is very different from the hospital staff.
“I’m there to keep people as comfortable as possible, to educate them if they don’t understand something that may be happening, to hold space for them through the emotional labor they’re going through on top of the physical,” she said. “I also help them advocate for their wants and needs, and a million other tiny details that have nothing to do with whatever is going on with them medically.”
As for the laboring mom’s partner, Payton said she can be the backup if he needs to take a break — or she can step away to run errands for the couple if they need some time alone.
“A doula knows birth, but a partner knows the laboring mom best,” Payton said. “A partner and a doula together make an incredible team.”
The first experience
Payton said she was nervous about attending her first hospital birth as a doula, but she’s found her place along the way.
“I see myself as a bridge between the families I work for and the medical team they trust to keep them safe, whether that be with a midwife in their home or doctors and nurses in the hospital,” she said.
“I have the utmost respect for our OB providers here as well as our fabulous labor and delivery nurses.”
Afterward, when the family has settled at home, Payton will stop by to help with feeding questions, check for depression or anxiety and “reassure them of their abilities to parent their child,” she said.
Kara Davis, who had her son Warren in August 2021, was Payton’s first client. Although this was her second birth, it was Davis’ first in a hospital.
“I loved the hospital setting with a doula,” Davis said.
She said it didn’t seem like it was Payton’s first time in her role as a doula.
“To me, it felt like she’d been doing it for years,” Davis said. “She was so knowledgeable — the education piece was great. She was fabulous in communication. Everyone needs a Shelley in her life.”
Paige Perilli came across Payton’s doula services when she joined a local moms group on Facebook.
Just the day before, her husband had brought up the idea of a doula.
“He asked me ‘what is a doula?’ I explained and he said ‘do you think we should get one?’ I didn’t think there was one in Baker,” Perilli said.
She found Payton the very next day.
Perilli was pregnant with her first child, and she appreciated her many conversations with Payton.
“A lot of the help came before he was born. She helped me a lot with stress,” Perilli said. “We walked and we talked about this new journey — I’ve never been a mom before.”
Her son Maximus was born, two weeks late, in June 2022.
“To have this person on my team was so valuable,” Perilli said. “She’s still my support to this day.”
