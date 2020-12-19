Each Thursday just as the workday is winding down for most Baker City residents, the kitchen at Harvest Church is warming up.
Volunteers and staff gather about 4 p.m., as they’ve been doing throughout the coronavirus pandemic, to prepare free meals for community members.
In the beginning, from March until about September, the church served 250 meals each Thursday, said Pastor Matt Diaz.
The 39-year-old moved to Baker City with his wife, Mandy, and their four sons (ages 9, 7, 4 and 2) about two years ago. He coordinates the church’s children’s programs.
Pastor Brad Phillips, 52, the church’s lead pastor for the past eight years, rotates with Diaz to supervise the meal delivery program. Phillips’ son, Braden, and his wife, Jenna, also have joined the church staff after moving to Baker City from Alaska about six months ago. Braden is the church’s youth pastor.
This week, Diaz and his reliable troop of volunteers prepared tacos for 170 people, most of whom drove by the church for curbside pickup of the meal. Of that total, 50 were delivered to homes throughout the community, including 17 to 20 that go to residents of Elkhorn Village each week, Diaz said.
Diners were provided a clamshell carryout container filled with two tacos and all the trimmings, and a side serving of chips and salsa.
Three gallons of salsa and multiple bags of chips were needed to fill that portion of the order, Diaz said.
Kenny Bain, 62, a church deacon, is on hand each week to help with the cooking. He was the man behind the staple of Thursday’s taco meal — 38 pounds of hamburger cooked to a turn with just the right amount of taco seasoning.
Bain said that although he’s not a professional cook, he has been among the winners of the Dutch-oven cooking contests at the Interpretive Center in past years and likes to grill up a good cut of meat on occasion.
Ericka Chavez was in charge of dicing the 15 large tomatoes needed to fill the crisp taco shells. The 44-year-old chopped quickly through the produce, claiming no expertise in the kitchen, but a love for Harvest Church and it’s work in the community.
“This church has done a lot for me,” she said. “It’s the best church I’ve ever been to.
“They welcome everybody with open arms. It’s amazing,” said Chavez, who’s been attending Harvest Church for about three years.
After finishing her kitchen duty, Chavez joined the production line, where volunteers topped the hamburger-filled taco shells with her chopped tomatoes and the shredded cheese and lettuce set up to distribute by volunteers Donald Cody, 67, and his 13-year-old nephew, Dominic Redmond.
Diaz’s 9-year-old son, Cole, and his wife, Mandy, also joined the group as their school and work days ended. Mandy is assistant to Pastor Phillips.
Diaz busied himself with other chores that had to be accomplished before the drive-thru diners’ scheduled arrival.
“I help where help is needed,” he said as he poured salsa into a large serving bowl to be ladled into the travel containers.
“We’re conscious of portion control,” he said of dishing up the free meals. “Donations are made to this specific mission, so we want to be mindful of the cost.”
Diaz said organizers work to keep the church’s expense for each meal at $3.
Other main dishes have included tater tot casserole, cheeseburgers with all the trimmings, and chicken fettuccine Alfredo. Side dishes of fruits and vegetables are provided with those types of meals, he said.
A second team of volunteers devoted to delivering the meals curbside or to homes was scheduled to arrive in time for the 5:30 to 6 o’clock meal pickup. They greet cars as they pull up to the kitchen entry at the northwest end of the church. Two runners obtain the number of meals needed for each vehicle and then deliver them at the curb.
What could be a cold job in the middle of December isn’t as bad as it might seem.
“They all come in the first 10 to 12 minutes,” Diaz said.
Not only are the tasty meals tucked inside the containers, a sticker is affixed on the outside to carry the church’s message to each diner. It reads: “Thank you for joining us for dinner tonight! We pray that as this meal satisfies your body, the bread of life, Jesus Christ will satisfy your soul! God Bless you!
“Primarily we want to meet their physical need and if they have spiritual need we want to meet that also,” Phillips said.
A holiday meal, delivered curbside, was provided for a little over 200 people on Thanksgiving Day, featuring the traditional foods including turkey, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, rolls, sweet potatoes and pie.
There will be no dinner next week, however, Diaz said. Church members are taking the week off for Christmas.
This week’s sticker announced that news. And it informed meal recipients that a free New Year’s Eve curbside dinner will be provided on Dec. 31.
To allow for planning, diners are asked to sign up in advance by noon each Thursday through the church’s Facebook Page at facebook.com/HarvestChurchBC/ or by calling the church at 541-523-4233.
Diaz says the church is able to provide the meals through the generosity of members of Harvest Church and the larger community.
“We rely on donations,” Diaz said. “We put out the word that there’s a need and people step up to fill the need.”
Phillips said the church also received a $5,000 grant through the city funded by the federal coronavirus relief bill.
In addition to the financial support church members give to the program, about 40 volunteers turn out regularly to put the meals together, provide the curbside service and to deliver meals to homes upon request.
Phillips said the curbside meal plan was developed strictly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether the church will continue it as the situation changes will be determined over time.
“It was a way we thought we could serve people,” he said. “It’s been really enjoyable. They are grateful and it serves a need.”
Phillips estimates that about 80% of the diners are from outside the Harvest congregation of about 200 people.
At this time members have a wide choice of how to attend services and comply with social distancing guidelines: in person at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays at the church at 3720 Birch St., video livestreaming on YouTube, and from their vehicles via radio broadcast from the church parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.