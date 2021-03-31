Jack Clubb moved from Baker City when he was a teenager, but his affinity for the town remained throughout this life.
And now, two years after Clubb died at age 93, his legacy, and financial generosity, continues to be felt in Baker City.
Clubb, who had lived in Pendleton since 1972, donated more than $4 million to several organizations, including the Baker Elks Lodge, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Baker City, and the local Scottish Rite and Masonic Lodge.
Clubb, who died on March 4, 2019, at his home in Pendleton, bequeathed $667,784 to each of the local groups, and the same amount to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Portland, said Randy Anderson, a CPA who distributed money that Clubb left in his will.
Clubb had donated to those organizations during his life and he was also a member of many of them.
“Jack had a real love for this community,” said Bob Savage of Baker City, a former board member for Blue Mountain Community College, another frequent recipient of Clubb’s generosity.
Duncan Pierce with the American Legion in Baker City said Clubb’s donation revived the moribund local post.
“The American Legion post had been closed for a few years because they had misspent their money so we were kind of starting over,” Pierce said.
He said Clubb’s donation, which was a huge surprise, will allow the Baker City post to resume its previous programs.
“Our intention at this point is we’re going to take $500,000 and invest it in bonds and low-risk kind of investments,” Pierce said.
The American Legion will use the remainder of the money for programs focusing primarily on veterans and local children.
“Some of our programs, because of the COVID, have been canceled. For example, the oratorical competition was canceled,” Pierce said.
He hopes that by next year the American Legion will have multiple programs running, including a summer baseball program.
“We’ve got about 15 different programs we can select from that we can fund so we’re looking at that,” Pierce said.
He said Post members are also hoping to make improvements to their building at 2129 Second St. The building, named Club 41, could change to Clubb 41, to honor their benefactor.
Greg Brinton with the Baker Elks Lodge said Clubb’s donation will help keep the lodge operating, and allow it to make repairs to the building at 1896 Second St.
Brinton said the Elks Lodge recently donated $700 each to the Baker City Police and Fire Departments and to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
About Jack Clubb
Clubb moved with his family to Baker City in 1940. The Clubbs owned Clubb’s Fountain, a favorite gathering place that served shakes, malts, sodas, chili and banana splits.
At age 16, Clubb (using a phony ID, according to his obituary) joined the U.S. Navy. He served in the Submarine Squadron Division in the South Pacific during World War II.
After the war, Clubb earned a law degree from the University of Oregon. He worked in Eugene until 1966 and moved to Pendleton in 1972, where he and his wife, Patricia, owned Jack Clubb Chevrolet.
Jack Clubb’s philanthropy was widespread.
He started the Pat Clubb Memorial Golf Tournament in honor of his wife, who died in 2011. The event raises money for scholarships at Blue Mountain Community College, established in Patricia Clubb’s name, for students in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties.
Jack Clubb also donated a four-plex in Pendleton to Blue Mountain Community College, which sold the building and used the proceeds to set up a scholarship fund for BMCC for Baker County students.
