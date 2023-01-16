Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of stories about an effort to make Baker County a dementia friendly community. The others were published Oct. 13, Nov. 5 and Dec. 10.
LuAnn Cook knows a lot about dementia and how people cope with it. As a nurse practitioner, she has cared for patients with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia since 1998. But her most profound experience came from caring for one of them — her father, Baker County resident Leonard Oster.
Currently, Cook sees patients at St. Luke’s Eastern Oregon Medical Clinic and at the four assisted living communities in Baker City. Her caseload is around 500 persons, which includes over 100 patients residing in assisted living communities.
In addition to addressing dementia, she diagnoses and treats patients with other acute and chronic diseases and conditions such as diabetes, urinary tract infections and pneumonia. She orders and interprets diagnostic tests and prescribes the appropriate treatments and medications. Her responsibilities also include diagnosing dementia and discussing patients’ advance directives regarding their wishes for future medical treatment. This includes completing the Oregon POLST (Provider Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment).
After completing her undergraduate degree in nursing, Cook went on to earn her master’s degree, her certification as an adult nurse practitioner, and a doctorate in Transformational Leadership.
Evaluation and Diagnosis
Because of her extensive background, Cook played a key role in diagnosing her father’s Alzheimer’s disease after he shared his concerns about misplacing things, becoming more easily confused, and experiencing anxiety. He was 70 at the time but reported noticing signs for three or four years. Looking back, Cook believes that the disease, or a precursor, known as mild cognitive impairment (MCI), had probably been present for about 10 years. Aware of the symptoms and of other cases of dementia in his family, including his father, Leonard was not surprised by the diagnosis.
Cook shared other examples that varied considerably. In one case, a woman in her early 60s was brought to a clinic by family members after she had serious issues with memory, including failing to pay bills and attend appointments. Personality changes were also reported by the family. The issues had not been addressed in earlier medical visits.
Cook said this is not uncommon because patients “can cover the gaps in their conversations.” In this case, the woman, who we’ll call Betty (not her real name) had hidden her symptoms and concerns. She explained later that she was ashamed and frightened.
As a third example of the journey of dementia patients, Cook described a man, also in his early 60s, who she described as a “professional,” who was concerned that his mental acuity could significantly impact his clients.
He had a “complete workup” by a neurologist, who suspected early onset Alzheimer’s disease. The patient, we’ll refer to him as John, then underwent neuropsychological testing (usually four to six hours of additional screening), to determine a person’s ability to make safe decisions and understand their impact.
Responding to the illness
Leonard’s family responded to his diagnosis by keeping a closer eye on him, leaving reminder notes, and helping out where they could. They also committed to planning more family activities, including trips to Washington, D.C., and to Monument Valley in Arizona.
“We had a blast, and had many happy memories,” Cook said.
However, as more trips followed, Leonard experienced more anxiety until he decided that he’d rather stay home most of the time.
Because he had already retired, Leonard had no work issues to contend with, and unlike many people, he made the decision to stop driving on his own. The thing that was most difficult to give up was leatherworking. After years of making saddles and other creations, it just became too difficult.
People with dementia usually become withdrawn socially as they find it more difficult to follow conversations, leading to anxiety about their interactions. However, Leonard had some friends who would visit and take him to lunch, which meant a great deal to him. A small group of friends and neighbors would provide support and look out for him. But over time, Leonard became more withdrawn and the relationships faded.
Betty’s case was more focused on meeting her needs at home. Her children, who provided care in the beginning, became less able to cope with those needs, and other family members stepped in to help. Betty found it increasingly difficult to follow conversations, especially in groups. Her anxiety continued to isolate her as she feared being judged as “stupid.”
Cook knows less about John’s case because he lived in the Portland area, where she used to work. She believes he continued to work after his evaluation. His diagnosis was probably “mild cognitive impairment,” which doesn’t always lead to dementia. MCI may be the result of vitamin deficiencies, thyroid disorders, alcohol use, depression, or other causes. In some cases, it can be stabilized or even reversed.
Whatever the course of John’s condition, Cook pointed out that he had access to more services because of where he lived (near Portland) and his financial situation. These resources could include support groups, home visit providers, and more advanced memory care facilities. Some of those facilities have elements such as therapy built around music, art or horticulture, which have been shown to be effective. Some services may be covered by insurance while others are paid “out of pocket” by the patient.
Conclusions
People with cognitive impairment, and the people around them, face a wide variety of experiences before, during and after diagnosis. In addition to the diseases themselves, other factors like professional care, family and community support, and personal feelings about dementia play a huge role in defining the experience.
The process of diagnosing dementia and MCI can vary greatly depending on current functioning and the purposes of the assessment. Diagnosis is often delayed by an affected person’s feelings about the process, their health care professionals, and the stigma associated with dementia.
Caregivers are often family members who take on tremendous responsibility. They require ongoing support and respite.
Caregivers also need information about the stages of dementia in order to respond effectively. While things like travel and social interactions can greatly enrich the lives of people with dementia during one stage, they can increase anxiety, fear and anger in a later stage.
Resources available to dementia patients also vary greatly depending on location, finances and other factors. Both the quantity and quality of services available are often greater for patients who live in more urban areas and have financial resources to pay for them.
The goal of the Dementia Friendly Baker County Task Force is to increase the community support of people with dementia and caregivers as they face their unique challenges.
