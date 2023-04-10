Ticks are a common pest during Eastern Oregon’s spring, latching on to any body that happens to brush past.
Most ticks are harmless.
Some are not.
“Specific types of ticks carry Lyme disease,” said Winslow Crane-Murdoch, a filmmaker who knows this on a personal level.
In 2015, he was finishing treatment for Lyme disease.
As he sat in that doctor’s office, he met Lindsay Keys — another filmmaker who was also being treated for Lyme disease.
“We both became very sick and ended up with a Lyme specialist,” Keys said.
During her appointment, she said the nurse practitioner asked her: “How are you going to get through this? What’s your passion?”
When she said she wanted to make a film about Lyme disease, the nurse practitioner encouraged her to write a note to another patient, also a filmmaker.
She wrote this to Crane-Murdoch:
“Hi! Let’s make a documentary about Lyme disease. I’ve been looking for a collaborator, but it’s a tough sell. It’s personal and complicated — working with someone who gets it is essential.”
“We got started on it immediately,” Crane-Murdoch said.
Now, eight years later, they have a film titled “The Quiet Epidemic.”
It’s been screened at more than 20 film festivals, and will release May 16 online.
This Thursday, April 13, the film can be seen in Baker City.
“Now we’re in the community screening phase,” Crane-Murdoch said.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the screening starts at 6:30 p.m. at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St. (enter through the 16th Street parking lot).
Admission is free. The event is sponsored by the Baker County Health Department.
Lyme disease
“The Quiet Epidemic” focuses on ticks that carry Lyme disease, which has been identified in all 50 states.
“Lyme disease is something you want to catch early and treat early,” Crane-Murdoch said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is spread through the bite of an infected tick. The bacteria is called borrelia burgdorferi. In most cases, the CDC reports, a tick must be attached for 36 to 48 hours before Lyme disease can be transmitted.
Although most cases can be cured with a two- to four-week course of antibiotics, some patients have symptoms (pain, fatigue, difficulty thinking) that last more than six months — this is called Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome, or chronic Lyme disease.
The CDC reports that an estimate based on insurance records suggests approximately 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year.
The film
After they launched their project, Keys and Crane-Murdoch heard about a young girl named Julia Bruzzese who suffered from chronic Lyme disease and couldn’t walk.
“She didn’t really know what was happening to her,” Crane-Murdoch said.
Julia agreed to be part of the film, as did a scientist from Duke University, Dr. Neal Specter, who also suffered from chronic Lyme disease.
The film follows these two stories, as well as the history of Lyme disease.
“It’s been such a neglected area of research,” Keys said. “We want to inspire doctors and scientists to tackle this.”
They also want to highlight two people who have struggled with the disease.
“They are really inspiring people who do not give up and fight back for others,” Keys said. “That’s an important message for anyone.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.