After a big win, the Baker boys basketball team lost a lot.
An awful lot.
Took a broom to clean it up, in fact.
But the Bulldogs will get it all back eventually.
Hair, after all, grows.
For at least the next month or so, however, the Bulldogs will have something in common beside the uniform.
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, following their dominant 100-64 win over North Salem in the first round of the SCTC Holiday Classic tournament in Stayton, the Baker players all decided to have their hair shaved off.
Well, not completely.
Coach Jebron Jones, who wielded the clippers, left behind a residual stubble on all 10 heads.
Also, one of the Bulldogs, Isaiah Jones, one of the coach's two sons on the team, already had a pretty closely cropped style so he didn't need any extra attention.
“I didn’t think they were serious at first, but obviously they were,” said Jebron Jones, who affects a similar look, although his head is shaved shiny smooth.
The episode, which took place over a couple hours in a hotel room in Salem, where the Baker boys and girls teams are both staying, started, Jones said, when sophomore guard Jaron Long saw Jones’ clippers on the bathroom sink.
Long said “let’s all cut our hair.”
“Next thing I know they’re are at my door wanting haircuts,” Jones said.
Junior Paul Hobson was the first to sacrifice his locks.
“Everyone had to do it when Paul went or they were getting beat up,” a joking Jones said.
Most of the Bulldogs have played basketball together since they were in elementary school, so their show of tonsorial solidarity perhaps isn’t surprising.
A video of the event is posted at www.youtube.com/@evplaya12. That's the YouTube channel of Amy Jones, who is Jebron Jones' wife. Their two sons, Isaiah and Rasean, are both Baker players.
Baker returned to the court with newly aerodynamic domes Thursday, and the Bulldogs were just as dominant as in a first-round 100-64 win over North Salem Wednesday. On Thursday Baker beat Molalla 91-34.
Baker will play either Marshfield or Stayton in the championship game Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Baker girls, who beat Sweet Home 58-23 in a first-round game Wednesday, also beat Molalla on Thursday, 51-29. The girls championship game will be Friday at 6 p.m.
