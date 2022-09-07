A new Sharing Pantry at Churchill School is the third in Baker City installed to provide access to food.
The message painted on the pantry door is: “Take what you need, leave what you can.”
Corrine Vegter, who owns Churchill with her husband, Brian, selected the location for visibility.
“It’s the entrance to our events,” she said.
And they plan to encourage donations.
“Our intention is to keep it full,” she said.
These pantries serve as a “safety net” because they are available at all times, said Haley Hueckman, who is a member of the Sharing Pantry committee, chair of the Baker County Safe Communities Coalition, and prevention supervisor at New Directions Northwest.
“They are for everyone,” she said. “A Sharing Pantry is for a hungry kid after school or a home cook who forgot to buy a can of beans.”
Jenny Blair and Kim Mosier started the Sharing Pantry project in 2018 with the Systems of Care Wraparound Initiative and other community partners that assisted with fundraising and donations.
Today, through funding from the Baker County Local Community Health Partnership, there are three Sharing Pantry locations:
• Churchill School, near the 16th Street parking lot
• Eagles parking lot, 2935 H St.
• Blue Mountain Baptist Church, 2998 Eighth St.
In addition, there are other pantries around Baker City, but those aren’t affiliated with this particular project, Hueckman said.
“The more the merrier though,” she said.
She said the committee would like to establish one in the South Baker area — anyone interested in hosting a pantry can email Hueckman (hhueckman@ndninc.org) or Blair (jblair@ndninc.org) with any questions or concerns.
She said plans are in the works to establish pantries in Richland, Halfway and Huntington.
Donations
Anyone is welcome to add non-perishable food items to a Sharing Pantry.
