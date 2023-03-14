Baker City Police have arrested a third suspect on theft and other charges connected to a local woman’s wallet that went missing in mid February.
Officer Emily Oller arrested Thomas James Barger, 32, of Baker City, on Monday, March 13 at 2:36 p.m. He was taken to the Baker County Jail.
Barger is charged with second-degree theft, identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
He is accused of using a card belonging to Joelleen Linstrom of Baker City to buy gasoline on three days in Baker City. The purchases, on Feb. 14, Feb. 16 and Feb. 19, totaled $564.88, according to Oller’s probable cause affidavit.
Oller also investigated after Linstrom reported that two of her credit cards had been used to make purchases from several local businesses totaling about $1,100.
Oller, after reviewing video from security cameras at businesses, arrested two people on Feb. 19.
Dustin Wayne Brodigan, 35, and Hannah Leigh Balthazar, 29, are charged with identity theft, second-degree theft, computer crime and fraudulent use of a credit card.
They are scheduled to enter a plea to the charges in Baker County Circuit Court later this month, Brodigan on March 22 at 1:30 p.m. and Balthazar on March 23 at 1:45 p.m.
Three days after Oller arrested Brodigan and Balthazar, she got a call from Linstrom that another of the charge cards from her missing wallet had been used to buy gas on three days.
Oller wrote in the probable cause affidavit that she reviewed security camera footage from the gas station. The video showed a gray 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck being stopped by another Baker City Police officer about 10:02 p.m. on Feb. 14 just outside the station.
She checked the other officer’s report, which showed that Barger owns the truck. The driver, at the time of the traffic stop, was Brodigan.
After the traffic stop, Brodigan drove into the gas station. Oller wrote that the video showed Barger using a charge card to buy fuel.
A second video, from Feb. 16, showed the same pickup being fueled at the same station, again by two people, one of whom, Oller wrote, was wearing the same clothing as Brodigan was wearing in the Feb. 14 video.
A video from Feb. 19 showed a maroon Hyundai sedan at the station, with two men, one wearing clothes similar to those Brodigan had been wearing on Feb. 14 and 16, fueling the vehicle.
Baker City Police Sgt. Mike Regan said security video showed the two men pumping fuel into other containers as well as the two vehicles, which explains why the amounts of fuel taken — a total of 148.3 gallons for the three incidents — exceed the capacities of the vehicles’ tanks.
Oller wrote in her affidavit that when she arrested Barger Monday afternoon she asked him about the fuel purchases. She wrote that Barger told her “his friend told him he could use the fuel card. He was his friend was helping him get out of town and he did not know whose gas card it belonged to.”
Oller arrested Barger while investigation an unrelated report of two men stealing items from Miller’s Lumber & Truss on Monday morning.
An employee there took a photo of the vehicle the two suspects drove away in, and Oller later saw the vehicle in a parking lot. She talked to two men in the vehicle, one of whom was Barger.
Oller also arrested the other man, Alexander Scott Gentry, 28, of Baker City, on a second-degree theft charge based on the report from Miller’s, where a tool and two other items, with a total value of about $292, were taken.
Linstrom, who said in an earlier interview that she was “shocked” when Oller arrested Brodigan and Balthazar, said on Tuesday morning, March 14, that she was impressed that Oller persisted in investigating, following up on the gas purchases.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.