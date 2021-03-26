Two new members will join the Baker School Board when it convenes in July as the next fiscal year begins.
Kevin Cassidy, who will end an eight-year stint on the Board, and Katie Lamb, who will have completed her first four-year term, did not file for reelection.
Instead, three people will seek to fill the two positions when voters mark their ballots for the May 18 election.
Travis Cook, owner-operator and wine maker at Copper Belt Wines, is the only candidate to file for position 4, currently held by Lamb.
Jessica Dougherty, a substitute teacher and executive director of Baker County Community Literacy Coalition, is one candidate for position 3, currently held by Cassidy. The second candidate for the seat is Koby Myer, chief financial officer of New Directions Northwest Inc.
All three paid the $10 filing fee rather than gathering signatures prior to the March 18 filing deadline.
This information was provided on their candidate filing forms:
• Cook, a 2003 Baker High School graduate, served on the committee that helped develop a pared-down bond measure proposal, after the failure of a $48 million bond measure that failed in November 2018. The Board had planned to ask voters to approve a $6 million bond in May 2020. That bond measure was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact on the community.
The Baker School District now is seeking voter approval of a further reduced bond measure, for $4 million, in the same May 18 election in which new directors also will be chosen.
Cook earned a bachelor’s degree in horticulture at Oregon State University and worked as an advanced systems manager in McMinnville from 2008 to 2015. He established Copper Belt Wines in 2010.
• Myer has 15 years of banking financial experience. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts, a bachelor’s degree in business at Mayville State University in North Dakota and he earned an associate degree in business management from Bemidji State University in Minnesota.
He has no prior governmental experience.
• Jessica Dougherty also lists among her relevant experience that she has served as a Parent Teacher Organization president and is a “creative mom.”
She earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Sonoma State University Rohnert Park, California. She earned an associate degree in anthropology and photography from Marin County Community College in California.
And although she noted on her candidate filing form that she has no prior elected or appointed governmental experience, Dougherty has “nearly a decade of experience working for federal and state government.”
