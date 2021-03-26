Three passengers were hurt, one seriously, in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 Sunday, March 21.
Oregon State Police Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn responded to the crash at 4:52 p.m. It happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 about 30 miles south of Baker City near the Weatherby Rest Area.
Hagedorn wrote in his daily media log that the driver, David Arthur Rioux, 64, of Baker City, failed to negotiate a curve and struck the cement barrier with the driver’s side of his 2010 Chevrolet Equinox.
Hagedorn said the vehicle veered across both lanes and came to rest along the paved shoulder.
Riding with Rioux in the vehicle were Jared L. Foster, 46, of Haines; Robin Mae Foster, 45, of Baker City; and Christina Margaret Miller, 44, of Baker City.
The westbound freeway was closed to allow a Life Flight helicopter to land. Robin Foster, who was riding in the left rear passenger seat, was flow to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Hagedorn stated.
Mark Snider, St. Alphonsus spokesman, said Foster was admitted to the Boise hospital for treatment but upon seeking information about her status Thursday afternoon, he found that she was no longer in care at the hospital.
Miller, a passenger in the right rear seat, and Jared Foster, who was riding in the front passenger seat, were taken by Baker City ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. No information about their conditions was available in time for this report.
Hagedorn stated that while completing paperwork, he found that Miller had an outstanding Malheur County warrant charging her with second-degree failure to appear on a second-degree theft charge. Miller was cited and released, Hagedorn said.
Rioux, who was not injured, also was cited and released on a charge of failure to drive within his lane.
Five Star towing responded and transported the vehicle and Rioux to Baker City.
Hagedorn was assisted at the scene by Baker County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Oregon Department of Transportation employees.
