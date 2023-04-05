Students in the drama club at Baker High School work on the set of "Alice in Wonderland," which opens Friday, April 7.
Join Alice on a crazy adventure down the rabbit hole this weekend when the Baker High School drama club presents “Alice in Wonderland.”
Senior Candace Peterson plays the Mad Hatter.
“It’s really fun,” she said. “I get to go on this huge rant about time — and speak in nonsense the entire time.”
Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8.
The next weekend, performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16. (They are skipping April 15 due to the BHS prom.)
Admission is $4 adults, $3 students and free for ages 12 and younger.
All proceeds will support the drama club, which was formed this year to provide theater opportunities for students.
“So many kids are interested in it,” Peterson said.
Her path to the stage, when she was in eighth grade, was a bit reluctant.
“My mom said ‘OK, I signed you up for a Missoula play.’ I was not excited,” she said.
That was Missoula Children’s Theatre, which brings musicals to Baker City every summer through Crossroads Carnegie Art Center.
In that first play, “King Arthur’s Quest,” Peterson played Damsel in Distress #4.
“I actually really enjoyed it,” she said.
From there, she’s performed in school plays and for Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre.
Bringing ‘Alice’ to the stage
Planning for “Alice in Wonderland” started in January. At first, rehearsals were once a week, then increased to two days, then on Fridays as well.
This week, as opening night approaches, the cast is rehearsing every day.
And many, like Peterson, are balancing commitments to spring sports.
The play is directed by Justin Wolfe, Jesse Taub and Ruby Warner. Paige Wolfe is handling set and costumes.
The cast features Candace Peterson, Wade Hawkins, Rosemany Clausel, Lilyann Carr, Rogue Groth, Olive Eide, Enola Payton, Deja Lee, Eowyn Smith, Mark Shetler, Moriah Manniselli, Marquesa Peterson, Jillian Poe, Daisy Burns, Michael Endersby, Elissa Nilsen and Lilly Wilson.
In addition to the cast, Peterson said drama club members also help backstage, and with set changes.
This play follows the traditional story of “Alice in Wonderland” by C.S. Lewis, and Peterson said it’s good for families.
“The only thing is there’s a lot of screaming ‘Off with their heads!’ ” she said with a smile, quoting the Queen of Hearts.
