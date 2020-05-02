Julie Winton knew the thunderstorm was strong, but she didn’t realize how strong until she saw the 3-foot-thick tree sprawled across her front yard Thursday morning.
Sprawled, in fact, across the very spot where she often parks her car.
Winton, who lives on a cattle ranch in Keating Valley about 15 miles east of Baker City, hadn’t parked there the day before because she didn’t have any groceries or other packages to carry through the nearby front door.
When she woke up Thursday morning and saw the massive box elder toppled, Winton felt fortunate.
Also a trifle puzzled.
“We didn’t even hear it,” she said.
Her husband, Mark, let their dog out Wednesday night, after the storm had moved off, but it was full dark by then. And the front door, when opened, partially blocks the view of where the tree had stood, she said.
Winton, who has lived on the ranch east of Keating for 14 years, said she always figured if any of the big old trees on the place finally succumbed after enduring storms over a century or so, it would be an adjacent elm.
That sickly tree hasn’t leafed out this spring.
But it survived Wednesday’s storm while its seemingly healthier neighbor was snapped by a gust.
Frederick Phillips, who lives a few miles from the Wintons, said the wind was so powerful that he feared it might fell his flagpole.
Winton said the tempest, which lasted about 45 minutes, didn’t arrive without warning.
Friends who live in Baker City, where the storm hit about an hour earlier, called her and said it was coming.
Winton said she doesn’t care for thunder and lightning, though her husband, who was out irrigating, enjoys storms.
Although the storm pummelled Keating Valley with torrential rain and wind gusts, it apparently exhausted much of its third element — hail — in Baker City.
Soft hailstones, some with a diameter about that of a quarter, whitened the ground in town starting around 6:30 p.m.
But both Phillips and Winton said they didn’t see any hail.
“There was tremendous thunder, lightning and rain,” Winton said.
The tree made a mess but caused little damage, she said.
Its trunk was divided into two thick sections, one of which fell directly between a pair of decorative stone pillars that line the walkway in front of the Winton home.
Farmers happy to not see hail
Hail poses a serious threat to crops, but the icy innards of Wednesday’s storm largely bypassed cultivated ground near Baker City.
Mark Ward, whose family grows wheat, potatoes, peppermint, alfalfa and other crops in Baker Valley, said he didn’t see a single hailstone at his home, along Pocahontas Road near the hospital.
That’s atypical, Ward said.
He branded the area just north of the city limits, where Imnaha Road veers off Highway 30, as “hail alley” because he’s seen many storms pound the fields there with frozen stones.
Ward said crops such as fall wheat, which is about 4 to 5 inches tall now, are quite vulnerable to hail damage.
He said hailstones can split the leaves of wheat plants, making them susceptible to fungal and other diseases.
Jess Blatchford, whose family grows wheat, potatoes and field corn near the center of Baker Valley, said Wednesday’s storm not only didn’t drop hail on their property, but it was stingy with what would have been welcome — rain.
One of his gauges collected just .01 of an inch — scarcely more than a trace.
Blatchford said that when he drove a gravel road near his home Thursday morning the “dust was flying behind me.”
“I wouldn’t have opposed some rain,” he said.
Both March and April were drier than usual at the Baker City Airport.
March’s rain total of 0.18 of an inch was less than a third the monthly average of 0.8. April’s numbers were similar, with a total of .20 and an average of 0.79.
Blatchford said it wasn’t the first time a storm has skirted the heart of the valley, something he attributes to the 9,100-foot crest of the Elkhorn Mountains several miles to the west.
“That mountain range does a real good job of splitting these storms,” he said.
Wednesday’s storm concluded a day that exemplified the sometimes tempestuous nature of spring weather in Baker County.
Before the cells barreled in, the temperature climbed to a record-tying 82 degrees at the Baker City Airport.
The record high for April 29 was set in 1968 and matched in 1992.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.