The Baker boys soccer team’s match at La Grande on Saturday, Oct. 15, officially ended in a 0-0 tie, but many Bulldog supporters feel their team had a victory taken from them.
And not only a victory.
Had Baker junior Giacomo Rigueiro’s last-second kick, which ended up in the La Grande net, been ruled a match-winning goal, the Bulldogs would have clinched a berth in the playoffs, said Buell Gonzales Jr., Baker’s athletic director.
Instead, the head referee concluded that time had run out before the ball, which went over the La Grande goalkeeper’s head, crossed the line at the front of the goal.
The Bulldogs can still clinch a playoff bid by beating Pendleton in a 6 p.m. match Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Baker Sports Complex. Baker lost to Pendleton 3-1 on Sept. 28 at Pendleton.
Baker coach Victor Benites contends the Bulldogs should already be playoff-bound.
“In my book Baker won the game,” Benites said. “The refs didn’t want Baker to win.”
What happened
Rigueiro’s kick “would rival any Hollywood movie-ending victory,” Lori Lien, who was at the game, wrote in an email to the Herald.
Lien’s son, Noah, is Baker’s goalie.
After Rigueiro’s kick went into the net, “the Baker crowd went nuts and our boys were screaming and running to congratulate Giacomo,” Lori Lien wrote. “It was an amazing moment.”
But the Baker fans’ exultation was soon doused.
Gonzales, who was not at the match, said the head referee met with the two assistant referees to discuss the final seconds.
The key issue was whether the ball had crossed the goal line before the scoreboard showed all zeroes, Gonzales said.
The scoreboard horn did not sound, apparently because it was not turned on, Gonzales said.
Had the horn sounded, it might have made it possible to determine conclusively, from watching videos of the final seconds, when Rigueiro’s shot crossed the goal line, Gonzales said.
Gonzales said he watched three videos, and La Grande athletic director Darren Goodman said he
reviewed four.
Both said they couldn’t gauge Rigueiro’s shot because the horn didn’t sound, and none of the videos showed the scoreboard and the flight of the ball simultaneously.
Lien, however, said that on a video her husband, Doug, took, a Baker parent yells “10 seconds left,” as Rigueiro received a pass and kicked the ball.
Lien said that in watching the video, and counting 10 seconds from the time the parent yelled, “the ball is in the net before the time runs out.”
Gonzales said that video isn’t conclusive, however, because the scoreboard isn’t visible when the parent yelled “10 seconds left,” so the comment and the actual time on the scoreboard can’t be compared.
“There just isn’t any visual proof at this point that is showing the clock and game at the same time,” Gonzales wrote in a note to parents of boys soccer players. “We could splice some things together with what some people are saying in the crowd and the announcer but that’s not conclusive enough to work.”
Gonzales said his understanding is that after the head referee signaled the match was over, he consulted with the two assistant referees regarding the central issue — whether Rigueiro’s shot crossed the goal before the scoreboard showed all zeros.
None of the referees had a definitive answer, Gonzales said.
The head referee then consulted with the scoreboard operator, which Gonzales said is what’s supposed to happen when the referees aren’t sure.
The scoreboard operator told the head referee that time ran out before the ball crossed the goal line.
That scoreboard operator is the father of a La Grande player, both Gonzales and Goodman said.
“Is that a bad look?” Gonzales said. “Yes, it’s a really bad look.”
Goodman, who said he hasn’t talked with the head referee, contends that the referee, not the scoreboard operator, made the final decision that Rigueiro’s goal didn’t count.
But Gonzales said his understanding is that the referee reached that conclusion not based on what he saw on the field, but on what the scoreboard operator told him.
Hank Hudson, commissioner of the Blue Mountain Soccer Association (an association for referees), said referees don’t comment publicly about matches.
Hudson, who is himself a soccer referee, said he didn’t attend Saturday’s match at La Grande.
He said a similar situation happened during the La Grande girls playoff match in La Grande in 2019, when a La Grande player made a shot as time expired. Hudson, who was an assistant referee for that match, said the head referee concluded that the ball had not crossed the goal before the clock showed all zeros, and Hudson said he confirmed that ruling.
OSAA doesn’t have appeal process
Gonzales said he asked officials from the Oregon School Activities Association, which governs high school sports, about appealing the result of Saturday’s match at La Grande.
He said OSAA officials told him there is no procedure for protesting the outcome of a game, and that once the referees leave the field the result is final.
Goodman, the La Grande athletic director, called Rigueiro’s kick a “great shot.” Goodman said sporting events sometimes hinge on referees’ judgment calls.
“Our boys played their best soccer on Saturday and they deserve to have the people in power do their best to honor their efforts to fight for game integrity and sportsmanship,” Lori Lien wrote in her email to the Herald. “It is unfair to take the word of one parent over the video clips that clearly show a fair goal. My family stood around after the game in utter disbelief before leaving the EOU stadium. The father/timekeeper was the last person to leave the booth and exit the stadium. I found that very telling as he did not want to be confronted on his bias or the game ending call. We cannot understand the center ref’s decision to defer to the timekeeper.”
Gonzales said he will recommend in all future matches that Baker coaches, as is their right, insist that the official time be kept by the head referee, not by the scoreboard operator.
In that case the scoreboard is still used, but the time often is stopped with a couple minutes left. After that, the head referee is solely responsible for keeping the time, usually by means of an alarm that he can either hear or feel in his hand, indicating when time expires, Gonzales said.
In that scenario, the referee does not have to see both the ball and the scoreboard simultaneously to determine whether a contested goal should count.
Lien, who has been watching high school soccer for a decade, said she’s never seen a match where the head referee wasn’t responsible for keeping the official time.
