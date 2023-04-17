The biggest reservoir solely within Baker County has been a figurative puddle for the past two years.
Phillips Reservoir, created by the construction of Mason Dam in 1968, impounds water from the Powder River in Sumpter Valley, about 17 miles southwest of Baker City.
The dam was built to control floods that were common, including in Baker City and Baker Valley, and to store water for irrigation.
Phillips is also a popular recreation spot for boaters and anglers, with three campgrounds on its shores, two boat ramps and a hiking/bicycling trail on both the north and south sides.
Prior to the dam, the river, besides frequently flooding in spring, sometimes went dry in summer, said Jeff Colton, manager of the Baker Valley Irrigation District, which includes the reservoir.
The last time the reservoir was full (almost full, technically) was late June of 2017. Phillips held about 72,600 acre-feet of water then, slightly below its official full pool of 73,000 acre-feet.
(The reservoir can store another 17,000 acre if necessary for flood control.)
For perspective, one acre-foot of water would cover one acre of flat ground to a depth of one foot. One acre-foot also is equal to almost 326,000 gallons.
After peaking in June 2017, the reservoir didn’t come close to refilling in 2018, 2019 or 2020.
But the maximum volumes for those three years — 47,350 acre-feet in 2018, 52,150 in 2019 and 42,740 in 2020 — seem bountiful compared with 2021 and 2022.
In 2021 the reservoir’s maximum, reached on April 26 in part because the mountain snowpack melted early, was 16,630 acre-feet.
And last year the peak was 18,850 acre-feet, that coming much later, on June 23, primarily because although the snowpack was skimpy, heavy rain fell during April and May.
Those two dismal numbers from 2021 and 2022 reflect the confluence of multiple factors, said Mark Ward, a Baker Valley farmer whose family has rights to use stored water from the reservoir to irrigate their crops.
Those factors include not only relatively obvious things, such as the snowpack in the mountains above the reservoir, but also spring weather — in particular rainfall and temperatures, but also wind — the amount of water in the reservoir the previous autumn, and even the two major wildfires that scorched forests below the reservoir in 1989 and 2015.
The combination of those factors led to the situation the past two years, with little water in the reservoir and, not coincidentally, little water available to farmers downriver, said Ward, who is a member of the irrigation district’s board of directors.
Their yearly allotment of water is directly related to the reservoir’s volume — the reservoir wasn’t drained because the irrigators were getting their usual share of water.
Ward is optimistic that the trend is beginning to reverse.
The snowpack is well above average, and most of that snow hasn’t melted due to unseasonably cold weather in March and the first half of April.
With the chilly temperatures, and frequent rain and snow, there has been no need for irrigation water, so almost all the water flowing into the reservoir is being stored.
As of Monday, April 17, the reservoir, which was still mostly covered by slushy ice, was holding 8,930 acre-feet, 12% of capacity. The volume has more than doubled over the past month.
“It looks promising,” Ward said on April 11.
But whether that promise will be fulfilled, so to speak, is a matter Ward is not about to predict.
As previous years illustrate, deep snow doesn’t guarantee a replenished reservoir.
Sometimes the melted snow mostly soaks into the ground rather than flowing in the reservoir.
Or a dry spring leaves farmers and ranchers needing irrigation water early, reducing the volume that can be held in the reservoir.
“There are many, many factors involved,” Ward said.
The path to a puddle
As an irrigation reservoir, Phillips always holds less water in the fall, after the growing season when it is drawn down to nourish crops, than it does during spring and early summer.
All else being equal, the lower the reservoir drops by fall, the less likely it is to refill the following year — a simple matter of volume.
Phillips hasn’t had what Colton considers a good carryover of water since 2017 — the same year it last filled.
On Oct. 1, 2017, the reservoir held 32,110 acre-feet of water — 44% full.
But the subsequent winter’s snowpack was paltry.
On April 1, 2018, the water content in the snow at Bourne — the bellweather measuring site, as it sits near the headwaters of the Powder River, the main source of water for the reservoir — was just 58% of average.
Precipitation that spring was also somewhat scant, at 86% of average from Jan. 1 through May 31 at the Baker City Airport.
But the spring of 2018 wasn’t only drier than usual — it was warmer, too.
The average high temperature at the Baker City Airport was above average in each of the first five months of the year, including 2.5 degrees above average in April, and nearly 7 degrees in May.
As a result, farmers downriver needed irrigation water earlier than usual, which meant more snowmelt flowed through the dam rather than being stored in the reservoir.
Phillips, after filling the previous year, peaked at a comparatively paltry 47,350 acre-feet on May 11, 2018.
By Oct. 1 of that year, after the irrigation season, the reservoir was down to 6,320 acre-feet — less than 9% of capacity.
Since then the reservoir has failed to “catch up,” as Ward puts it, a reflection of a continuing, although not constant, drought.
In only one of the ensuing four years were both the snowpack and the spring precipitation above average.
That was 2019, when the April 1 snowpack at Bourne was 29% above average and the rainfall at the Baker City Airport from January through May was 21% above average.
But even that combination wasn’t enough to refill the reservoir, though it did reach 52,151 acre-feet on June 14 — the most it has held since 2017, what Colton thinks of as the last “normal” year.
The reservoir had a better carryover in 2019 — 16,180 acre-feet on Oct. 1, almost three times as much as the previous year.
But although the snowpack was decent in 2020 — just 4% below average at Bourne on April 1 — the precipitation lagged far behind, just 47% of average from January through May.
The reservoir’s peak was 10,000 acre-feet less than in 2019, and thus the carryover was commensurately lower — just 6,660 acre-feet on Oct. 1, 2020.
The next two years, depending on the statistic, ranged from moderate to disastrous.
The snowpack was good again in 2021, at 4% above average at Bourne on April 1, but precipitation for the first five months was just half of average.
And in 2022 the precipitation was better — 11% below average, buoyed by rain in April and May — but the snowpack was just 36% of average at Bourne on April 1. That was the third-lowest amount for that date since the measuring station was installed in 1979.
In both years the Powder River below Mason Dam, including through Baker City, ran relatively high for a few weeks in spring and again in summer, when farmers were irrigating.
But they didn’t receive nearly as much water as they are allotted during a year when the reservoir fills.
In those years, Colton said, the reservoir can supply 3.5 acre-feet of water to each of the more than 30,000 acres, mostly in the Baker Valley, with rights to stored water in Phillips.
In 2021 they got 0.5 acre-feet per acre — 14% of the full allotment.
In 2022 they got even less, at 0.4 acre-feet per acre — 11%.
The point, Ward said, is that the reservoir wasn’t depleted because farmers were getting a glut of water. The reality, he said, is that comparatively little water flowed into the reservoir, and as a result, he and other farmers also received a fraction of what they get in good water years.
What does it take to refill Phillips?
Although Colton said a good carryover the previous fall — say, 25,000 acre-feet or more on Oct. 1 — is a major benefit, it’s not absolutely necessary.
An example is the year 2016-17.
The reservoir was nearly drained in the fall of 2016, dropping to just 2,680 acre-feet on Oct. 1.
That winter, though, was an historic one in Baker County.
More than two feet of snow accumulated in Baker City during January, and temperatures plummeted to 20 below zero.
Although the snowpack in the mountains wasn’t as abnormally deep, compared to average, as in the valleys, the pack was respectable, at 12% above average at Bourne on April 1, 2017.
Precipitation at the Baker City Airport was only 85% of average from January through May.
Yet the reservoir still filled in late June.
The major reason is another of those factors that Ward mentioned, and it’s one that can’t be measured with a snow stake.
The amount of melted snow that actually makes it to the reservoir, as opposed to soaking into the ground, can vary dramatically from year to year.
The ratio depends on multiple things, Colton said, including whether the ground was dry or soaked before snow started piling up the previous fall, and whether there was an ice layer on the ground.
If the ground is wet or frozen, more of the melting snow is likely to flow into streams and, eventually, into the reservoir, Ward said.
A goodly percentage of that snowmelt made it into Phillips in the spring of 2017, as reflected by the Powder River’s flow measured at Hudspeth Lane, just west of the reservoir.
That year the river’s daily average flow had two peak periods, one spawned by an early heat wave in mid March, when the flow topped out at 566 cubic feet per second (cfs) on April 22.
That was well before the irrigation season, so almost all of the Powder’s flow was captured in the reservoir, with a comparatively trickle released through the dam. The reservoir’s volume rose from 10,000 acre-feet on March 13 to 30,230 on March 31.
(By comparison, this year, with cold temperatures and little snowmelt, the reservoir added only about 1,100 acre-feet from March 13 to 31.)
Phillips continued to refill, albeit at a slower rate as temperatures dropped and the snowmelt slowed, reaching 40,000 acre-feet on April 13 and 50,000 acre-feet on April 30.
The reservoir’s level continued to rise during May 2017, even though releases through the dam also increased to meet irrigation demand.
Overall that year, from early March through mid June, the daily average flow on the Powder River at Hudspeth Lane exceeded 200 cfs on 85 days.
Compare that to the past three years:
• 2022 — 15 days with a daily average flow above 200 cfs, all of those in June, during the irrigation season.
• 2021 — no days with a daily average flow above 200 cfs.
• 2020 — 23 days with a daily average flow above 200 cfs.
Even 2019, which was a relatively good year for snowmelt volume reaching the reservoir, the river had 54 days with a daily average above 200 cfs.
To put it another way, there were nearly as many days with a high volume of water entering the reservoir in 2017 — 85 — as in the four-year period of 2019-22 combined — 92.
Little wonder, then, that the reservoir filled in 2017 but hasn’t come close since.
Ward said the historical data illustrate how many factors affect the reservoir’s level, and in particular the need for multiple things to happen in the same year — snowpack, winter and spring precipitation, runoff rates — for the reservoir to refill.
Colton, whose personal history with the reservoir dates back decades — his dad, Jim, was the irrigation district’s first manager — said the past 20 years or so have been quite different from the reservoir’s first 30 years.
During the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, Jeff Colton said, typically just two years out of 10 were relatively dry.
But since about 2000, drought has been far more common, he said.
Snowpack statistics at Bourne generally bear out Colton’s assessment.
The automated snow-measuring station was installed in 1979.
The water content there on April 1, for the first decade of the station’s operation, averaged 20.3 inches.
For the second decade, 1989-98, that average dropped to 13.9 inches. The average dipped slightly, to 13.4 inches, from 1999-2008. And for the past 15 years, including 2023, the average was 12.9 inches.
Although the situation for the past two years is unprecedented, with the reservoir reaching a peak of 18,850 in 2022, it isn’t the first extended period when Phillips didn’t come close to refilling.
From 2001 to 2005, the reservoir never stored more than 40,000 acre-feet.
But in the spring of 2006, buoyed by a good snowpack — 33% above average at Bourne on April 1 — and a glut of snowmelt that swelled the Powder River, the reservoir refilled in June.
This year’s conditions are somewhat similar. The snowpack at Bourne was actually a bit better on April 1, at about 45% above average. How much of that water will end up in the reservoir, though, remains to be seen.
Other, less obvious, factors
The situation with the reservoir is complicated by issues that, unlike snowpack, temperature and river flows, can’t be precisely measured, Colton said.
The 1989 Dooley Mountain fire, and the 2015 Cornet-Windy Ridge blaze, which burned much of the land scorched by the earlier blaze, have had a major effect, he said.
Here’s how:
Although the burned areas are below the reservoir, the snow that accumulates there each winter is an important source of water, through Powder River tributaries such as Denny Creek and Elk Creek, early in the spring, Colton said.
So long as those streams are flowing high enough to meet irrigators’ needs, he can nearly shut off releases from Mason Dam, allowing almost all the water flowing into the reservoir to be stored.
But the fires, by denuding thousands of acres of forest, reduced the amount of shade. As a result, the snow tends to melt earlier than it used to, Colton said.
In many years, by the time farmers and ranchers start irrigating their fields, this “low” snow below the reservoir is all, or mostly, gone, he said. To meet demand for irrigation, he has to release more water from the reservoir than in past years.
Mike Widman, who has run a cattle ranch north of Baker City for 50 years, said the effect of the fires is noticeable.
Widman said he wishes there was at least one reservoir below Phillips, which would make it possible to store some of the lower elevation snowmelt. Instead, much of that water ends up flowing past the farms and ranches before the weather has warmed enough that producers can use the water for irrigation, he said.
Widman also pointed out that a considerable amount of water is lost to evaporation between the reservoir and the Baker Valley. Some water also soaks into the ground as it runs through irrigation ditches. Although that helps replenish groundwater, it also means that Colton has to release more water from the reservoir to ensure there’s enough downriver.
Widman said he has switched to more efficient center-pivot irrigation on parts of his ranch to compensate.
Colton and Ward also mentioned the spring winds that seem to blow more often, and at higher velocities, over the past decade or so in the Baker Valley.
Those desiccating winds quickly leach some of the water applied to fields, Colton said, another factor that requires him to dump more water from the reservoir than in the past.
