Any situation a police officer is called to has the potential to end badly.
Police need to be prepared for anything.
To that end, members of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies, in collaboration with the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST), used a digital simulator Wednesday afternoon to hone their skills in scenarios focusing on the use of force and techniques to calm potentially harmful situations.
The Range 3000 system was set up in the former Oregon Department of Transportation maintenance station on South Bridge Street in Baker City.
Joining employees from the Sheriff’s Office’s patrol, corrections and parole and probation divisions were representatives from the District Attorney’s office and Juvenile Department.
Baker County Undersheriff Jef Van Arsdall said the main takeaway from the scenarios was how fast things can happen during an encounter.
Among those participating Wednesday were Deputy Eric Colton and the Sheriff’s Office’s newest patrol deputy, Matt Rosin, along with Lt. Ryan Downing and Deputy Rich Kirby of Parole and Probation.
Colton and Rosin stood before a large video screen that displayed the scenarios. They spoke to the people shown on the screen as though they were having a real encounter during their work.
Kirby and Van Arsdall controlled how the situation played out, including having the simulated subjects react — either aggressively or cooperatively — based on how the deputies responded.
They also judged how the officers handled the circumstances.
In one scenario, Colton and Rosin responded to a trespassing complaint. Colton recognized that the male suspect was intoxicated, based on his body language. And although the man grabbed a brick, Colton did not unholster his pistol.
Colton explained that because Rosin was there to help, he didn’t feel it was necessary to draw his gun to handle the suspect.
During another scenario, Colton and Rosin responded to an active shooter situation with one shooter appearing behind hostages and a second shooter hiding among them.
“This is a bad situation,” said Kirby, who is also an instructor in tactics.
Kirby also noted that people have different reactions in traumatic situations. Although the person who might have been a second shooter didn’t fall to the ground when shots were fired, that could mean that the person wasn’t a shooter but an innocent hostage who was too frightened to move.
In a scenario that was considered a positive encounter, the officers were in a schoolyard where two boys were messing around with a gun. One boy waved the gun around. Colton and Rosin instructed the boy what to do, and he laid the gun on the ground without incident.
“We have no idea if it’s loaded or not,” Colton said.
Kirby said that approach was appropriate given the setting at a school with many students in the area.
In their final scenario, Colton and Rosin were performing a home visit. The first man was compliant but his friend was aggressive, emboldening the first causing the situation to go south.
Colton said if the friend had gone out as he was instructed, he would have followed to speak to him calmly.
