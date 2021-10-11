Baker City’s downtown trick-or-treat event is returning this year to Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
It is again organized by the Baker City Kiwanis Club.
All businesses, groups and agencies are invited to participate.
“We welcome all businesses, agencies and groups that do not reside on Main Street to participate as this is a community event,” said David Cowan, a member of Kiwanis.
In 2020, the Kiwanis partnered with the Sunridge Inn and Baker County Chamber of Commerce to put on a three-hour trick-or-treat event in the parking lot between the Chamber and the Sunridge restaurant. The crowd followed a one-way path to visit tables spaced about nine feet apart.
This year, the city approved returning the traditional event to Main Street, said Debbie Poe of the Kiwanis.
“So we can bring it back downtown,” she said.
For this year’s downtown event, Main Street will be closed to traffic between Valley Avenue and Church Street to make it easier and safer for costumed kids and parents to make their rounds.
All vendors must wear a mask and gloves, which will be available at the Kiwanis table in front of Bisnett Insurance at the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue.
Masks are also required for participants age 5 or older. Cowan said special rules this year include no access to enclosed spaces, such as tents or truck cabs, and each participating business or organization should only have two people to distribute candy.
Also, the vendors must place wrapped candy directly in each child’s bag or pumpkin.
“To best assure smooth movement of families along the street we ask that trick-or-treaters not be allowed to select the treat,” Cowan said.
Families will be asked to stay in their own group, and foot traffic will move one-way around downtown.
Those interested in participating are asked to contact Poe at 541-403-0483.
Sumpter
Sumpter’s annual trunk-or-treat is planned for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This is an hour earlier than past years, said organizer Laramie Shanks, so it doesn’t overlap with Baker City’s event on the same day.
She has 30 rigs lined up for the trunk-or-treat, and already has 8,000 pieces of candy ready — purchased by cashing in donations of cans and bottles. She said they also have 110 painted rocks to hide, and children can turn these in for a full-size candy bar.
The Haunted Dredge — with live actors — happens again this year from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Self-guided tours of the decorated dredge are on Saturday, as well.
The Sumpter Valley Railroad is running special “short run” trains during the weekend, with the orange diesel engine — The Great Pumpkin, said depot manager Kim Svaty — leaving Sumpter Station and going to the river and back. Trains are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. On Saturday, Oct. 30, trains run at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The depot will have Halloween treats, hot beverages, and cookies. To purchase tickets, go online to www.sumptervalleyrailroad.org.
