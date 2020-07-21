Baker City’s traffic signals will become more visible this week.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) plans to install high-intensity reflective aluminum borders around the signals.
“I was skeptical at first, but I really like them now,” said Joe Gastanaga, an electrical supervisor for ODOT. “I think they could really help.”
The yellow borders will be installed on the outside of existing lights at each of the eight intersections in Baker City with traffic lights.
A study from South Carolina showed that when high-intensity borders were installed, accidents were reduced by 26.7%, injuries were reduced by 36.7%, and the number of late night and early morning accidents were reduced by 49.6%.
Gastanaga said the borders were helpful in other situations as well.
“When there’s a power outage these actually show up pretty well in the dark,” he said. “And I’ve already gotten a couple of compliments, especially from the elderly who have a hard time seeing the traffic lights without the borders.”
