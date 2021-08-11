By Lisa Britton
Baker City Herald
If you’ve always wanted a pioneer bonnet, it’ll soon be easy to find one.
The Trail Tenders, the nonprofit group that supports the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, are bringing their gift shop to downtown Baker City.
“We’re so excited,” said Kate Dimon, president of the Trail Tenders.
The shop is at 2015 Main St. A soft opening is set for Sept. 1.
The gift shop provides revenue for the Trail Tenders, who in turn support the center, such as funding special performances and programs.
The center has been closed since Nov. 17, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, this summer has included outdoor performances, as well as programs in Geiser-Pollman Park most Saturdays at 5 p.m.
Now center staff are storing artifacts to prepare the center for an energy-efficient renovation beginning March 1, 2022.
The work is expected to take two years.
“We are the custodians of many non-renewable artifacts held in public trust,” said Wayne Monger, manager of the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District, which operates the Interpretive Center. “They must be carefully protected and stored to prevent loss, damage or degradation.”
Monger said last week in a press release that this process is at a stage where the Center has to stay closed while the work continues in preparation for the renovations that start in 2022.
When the center is closed, no visitors are buying memorabilia in the gift shop.
“That’s why it was imperative we made the decision to come downtown,” Dimon said.
The shop’s inventory has been moved to the new space, as well as some new Oregon-themed items and a section dedicated to Native Americans.
Favorite attractions remain, Dimon said, pointing out the box of polished rocks and the “penny pincher” machine that makes souvenir coins.
Beginning in September, the Oregon Trail Shop will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition to sales, Dimon said their goal is to be a resource for town visitors who may not know about the Interpretive Center, which is located five miles east of Baker City.
She hopes to also bring awareness to the Trail Tenders, which is in need of board members and volunteers.
“We’re at a place where we can revamp who we are,” Dimon said.
When the center reopens in two years, she hopes the Trail Tenders keep a presence in Baker City.
“We’d really like to be downtown,” she said.
To learn more about the Trail Tenders, stop by the new shop when it opens or visit the website www.trailtenders.com.
The Center
Despite the closure, outdoor programs will continue at the center through the end of September, Thursdays through Sundays.
• An information table is staffed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• A “Going for Gold” Ranger program is offered at 9:30 a.m., and “Oregon Fever” Ranger programs start at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
• Mike Follin presents “Dr. Balthasar’s Traveling Medicine Show” Aug. 12-15 with performances at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. He’ll also give a 5 p.m. show Saturday, Aug. 14, in Geiser-Pollman Park.
• Nimiipuu Experience —interactive storytelling, song, drum, and dance from the Nez Perce — is scheduled for Aug. 21-22 and Aug. 28-29. Daily shows are at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the center porch. Additional programs will be held in Geiser-Pollman Park at 5 p.m. on Aug. 21 and 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.