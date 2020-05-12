A Union Pacific train crew used emergency braking Sunday afternoon to avoid hitting a man who was seen sitting on the train tracks in the area of B and 14th streets as the train approached.
Police Chief Ray Duman said Brandon Douglas Culbertson, 32, of Baker City, who apparently was attempting to complete suicide by train, was cited on charges of first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
A “police officer hold” was placed on Culbertson, who was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, and a crisis mental health team was called, Duman said.
Police originally were called to the railroad tracks at 2:47 p.m. and cleared the scene 20 minutes later, Duman said.
A Union Pacific conductor was the first to spot Culbertson, Duman said. Union Pacific employees called 9-1-1 to alert authorities of the incident as they stopped the train.
Tim McMahan, Union Pacific media contact, stated in an email to the Herald that the UP dispatching center had no record of the incident.
“The could indicate the incident had little or no impact on our overall operations,” McMahan stated.
