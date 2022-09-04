transformer.JPG

An electric transformer is hauled along Highway 86 east of Baker City several years ago. A similar transformer is slated to be transported along the highway starting Sept. 8, leading to 20-minute traffic delays between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

 Oregon Department of Transportation Photo, File

Drivers on Highway 86 east of Baker City should plan for up to 20-minute delays at night from Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

The delays are needed to allow a large electrical transformer, hauled on a trailer 180 feet long and 16 feet wide, on the two-lane highway.

