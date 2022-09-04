An electric transformer is hauled along Highway 86 east of Baker City several years ago. A similar transformer is slated to be transported along the highway starting Sept. 8, leading to 20-minute traffic delays between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Drivers on Highway 86 east of Baker City should plan for up to 20-minute delays at night from Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11.
The delays are needed to allow a large electrical transformer, hauled on a trailer 180 feet long and 16 feet wide, on the two-lane highway.
The transformer, which will be hauled from Baker City to the Oxbow Dam, weighs 416,300 pounds, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The trailer will be on the highway during the evenings and early mornings, traveling at 10 mph to 40 mph. Drivers should expect pilot cars, flaggers and traffic control crews.
Delays might occur between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The shipment is scheduled at night to avoid heavier traffic loads during the day.
“It’s just such a big load that they have to kind of run it down the middle of the highway and that blocks traffic,” said Tom Strandberg, public information officer for ODOT’s Region 5. “They stop traffic, move down a few miles, they open up traffic again and when things are cleared they stop it again and they move down the road a few more miles. It’s kind of a slow process so it can take all night long, depending how much of the traffic’s on the road.”
The empty trailer will return to Baker City on the evening of Sept. 11.
Strandberg said this week’s transformer shipment is similar to a load hauled on Highway 86 last year.
The transformer will be hauled from near the railroad tracks on the west side of Baker City, following Broadway Street to 10th Street, then east on Hughes Lane and north on Cedar Street to Highway 86.
Strandberg said the freight is brought into Baker City by train and a transport trailer is brought in to carry it on the highway.
Travel times and dates may change depending on weather and other unforeseen conditions.
“We’re just trying to let folks know that hey, it’s going to be there so if you’re planning on doing some travel, you might want to adjust it so you either travel before or after or modify it somehow,” Strandberg said.
Update information will be posted on TripCheck.com during the move. The freight contains no hazardous materials, fuels, or liquids.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.