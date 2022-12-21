The twinkling trees at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel are dedicated to memories.
The seven trees are decorated with more than 1,000 ornaments honoring those who have passed away — a tradition now in its 30th year at this Baker City funeral home.
The “Trees of Remembrance” started in 1992 when Dennis and Darlene Teskey bought Gray’s West.
Families add more ornaments every year, and each is carefully packed away in totes and bubble wrap at the end of the season.
“This is the only place I’ve seen that stores them,” said Troy Hanson, who now owns the funeral home with his wife, Windy.
Each ornament is tied with a ribbon that has the person’s name and dates of birth and death — this helps keep a record in case an ornament breaks.
Windy said it took about three days to put out all the ornaments this year.
The community is welcome to come look at the trees when Gray’s West, at 1500 Dewey Ave., just south of the David J. Wheeler Federal Building, is open — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The trees will be on display through the first of the new year.
Visitors have slowed in the past few years, due to the pandemic, Windy said.
“We’d like more people coming in,” she said. “It was normal for people to spend hours look at them. It’s like a tradition to come in and find their loved ones. They spend a lot of time reflecting.”
Families are welcome to add an ornament to the tree.
“People will bring in ornaments for people who died years and years ago,” Troy said.
Even if the funeral home isn’t open, the Hansons encourage people to drive by at night to see the lights.
“It’s so pretty at night,” Windy said.
