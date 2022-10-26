A Baker City man arrested in March on multiple sex crime charges is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 27, 2023, but a settlement conference, which could potentially conclude the case before trial, is set for Dec. 13.
Jerry Ray Shaw Jr., 40, was arrested March 21. He has been in the Baker County Jail since, on $1 million bail. Shaw could be released by posting 10% of that amount — $100,000 — but Judge Matt Shirtcliff of Baker County Circuit Court has required a hearing to take place prior to Shaw’s release if he posts bail.
Shaw, who is represented by Baker City attorney Bob Moon, pleaded not guilty on Sept. 19.
A status check hearing in the case took place Monday, Oct. 24 in Baker County Circuit Court. Following the hearing, the settlement conference was scheduled for Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. in circuit court.
A grand jury on March 24 indicted Shaw on 11 felony counts. If Shaw were convicted on all or most counts, he could be sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.
The charges include five counts of first-degree sodomy, a Class A felony; two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, a Class A felony; and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony.
Each of the three crimes is a felony, and all are Measure 11 offenses, meaning they carry mandatory minimum prison sentences on conviction.
First-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual penetration both have mandatory minimum sentences of 8 years and 4 months for each count on which a defendant is convicted.
First-degree sexual abuse has a mandatory minimum of 6 years and 3 months on each count.
The alleged victim is a juvenile girl known to Shaw. The alleged abuse happened between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2015, in Baker City, according to court documents. The victim was younger than 14 throughout the period, and younger than 12 in some instances.
