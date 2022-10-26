A Baker City man arrested in March on multiple sex crime charges is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 27, 2023, but a settlement conference, which could potentially conclude the case before trial, is set for Dec. 13.

Jerry Ray Shaw Jr., 40, was arrested March 21. He has been in the Baker County Jail since, on $1 million bail. Shaw could be released by posting 10% of that amount — $100,000 — but Judge Matt Shirtcliff of Baker County Circuit Court has required a hearing to take place prior to Shaw’s release if he posts bail.

