The trial of a Baker City man accused of taking money from customers for construction work he failed to start, or in some cases to finish, has been postponed after two attorneys appointed to represent him withdrew.
Kenneth Edward Hackett, 51, was slated to go to trial April 25 in Baker County Circuit Court.
Hackett was arrested on June 19, 2021, following an investigation by the Baker City Police and Baker County Sheriff’s Office into construction fraud complaints.
Two incidents involved a combined loss of $78,000, according to a June 2021 press release from Baker City Police.
A grand jury indictment in June 2021 included three counts:
• Aggravated first-degree theft, $10,000 or more, from Barbara Duran
• Aggravated first-degree theft, $10,000 or more, from Jerry Martin
• First-degree theft, $1,000 or more, from Robert Anders
A new indictment on Aug. 26, 2021, added four additional counts:
• First-degree theft, $1,000 or more, from Therese Holthausen
• First-degree theft, $1,000 or more, from Kurt Gronbach
• Aggravated first-degree theft, $10,000 or more, from Carol or Tim Delsman
• First-degree theft, $1,000 or more, from Michael Ragsdale
Greg Baxter, Baker County district attorney, said a charge can be elevated from first-degree theft, a Class C felony, to aggravated first-degree theft, a Class B felony, if the amount is $10,000 or more, or if the victim is 65 or older.
Robert Whitnah of Baker City was appointed in July 2021 to represent Hackett.
Whitnah filed a motion on March 14, 2022, to withdraw as Hackett’s attorney, and Judge Matt Shirtcliff approved that motion the same day.
Another Baker City attorney, Bob Moon, was appointed on March 16 to represent Hackett.
Moon filed a motion to withdraw as Hackett’s attorney on March 25.
Shirtcliff approved Moon’s order on March 31.
A status check on the case has been scheduled for April 19.
Baxter said his office is prepared to go the trial.
Neither Whitnah nor Moon cited a reason for withdrawing as Hackett’s attorney.
Whitnah in his motion wrote that “I cannot disclose further specific grounds for this request without violating the Oregon Rules of Professional Conduct.”
Moon wrote in his motion that “for ethical reasons, I cannot disclose the reason that I must withdraw as the attorney of record. ...”
Three other alleged fraud cases reported to Baker City Police in 2021 were settled by civil action between the residents and Hackett, according to a Baker City Police June 2021 press release.
According to the Oregon Contractor Construction Board, Hackett has never been a licensed contractor in Oregon.
The agency fined Hackett five times between 2009 and 2021 for working without a license, said Leslie Culpepper, communications and education manager for the Contractor Construction Board.
