As a chilly drizzle dripped from the flags and the war memorial outside the Baker County Courthouse, Duncan Pierce talked about another November morning, this one 103 years in the past.
It was the day, Pierce said, when “the guns fell silent and the bells tolled to mark the end of World War I.”
That milestone of Nov. 11, 1918, prompted the creation of the commemorative day known first as Armistice Day and now as Veterans Day.
About 60 people gathered in the damp on Thursday morning for a ceremony that started at the traditional hour of 11 a.m.
That was the time — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — when the armistice took effect ending the four years of then-unprecedented bloodshed in the trenches.
Pierce, a retired Army first sergeant and member of the American Legion Post No. 41 in Baker City, told the audience that another holiday, Memorial Day, is set aside to honor those who have died defending America.
Veterans Day recognizes not only the fallen, but all those who have served in the country’s military.
“The branch of service doesn’t matter,” Pierce said. “The length of service doesn’t matter. The job they did doesn’t matter. What matters is that we all understand that they wrote a blank check to our country up to and including the possibility of their own death.”
Pierce noted that all veterans “paid something,” and that many returned from their service with scars that aren’t always visible.
He talked about the “insidious malady” of post-traumatic stress disorder, and the organizations, such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Department of Veterans Affairs and many others, which help veterans “inflicted with this lasting wound.”
“We must remember them, appreciate them, and tell them, God bless you for your support.”
Loren Ingalls, chaplain at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Baker City, read a prayer in honor of veterans.
Jessica Keys, Eastern Oregon field representative for U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, read a letter from the senator.
“We owe a debt to our veterans, but also to their families and friends who awaited their return from service and supported them during and after their time in uniform,” Merkley wrote. “Military families are strong and resilient, and along with Oregonians everywhere, I thank them for helping their loved ones to serve their country.
“Let this Veterans Day serve as a humble reminder to honor all who served in our Armed Forces and to live up to the ideals for which they served and sacrificed: Freedom. Justice. Equality.”
