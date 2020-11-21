Bob and Cherie Ward have donated Baker City’s Community Christmas Tree twice in the past three years, but their second spruce didn’t succumb as easily as the first.
This year the Wards’ donated blue spruce required reinforcements.
The couple, who live on Foothill Drive in south Baker City, donated one of the approximately 45-foot-tall spruces in their yard in 2018, and this year city officials again chose the Wards’ tree.
But the truck that Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative sent to hoist the spruce wasn’t quite up to the task. OTEC dispatched a second truck to help handle the heavy tree.
And even after the spruce was cut, employees had to unhook one wire to allow the tree to pass on its way to a flatbed trailer donated by Superior Towing.
Eventually the tree was on its way to its traditional spot in the Court Street Plaza, between Main and Resort streets.
Cherie Ward said the spruce, and its twin that served as the Community Christmas Tree in 2018, were planted approximately 26 years ago.
The Wards moved to Baker City 15 years ago.
“It was planted by one of our neighbors who was taking care of it for an elderly couple who lived here before us,” Cherie said.
She said she and her husband decided to donate both trees because they were getting too big for their yard.
“We’ve been trying to find a good reason instead of just cutting it down and chopping it up,” Cherie said.
The Wards are grateful that their donated tree, festooned with lights, will help people enjoy the holiday season.
“We need that right now,” Cherie said.
She said she and her husband used to decorate the spruce, one year earning second place in OTEC’s lighting contest.
“It’s been a nice fixture in our yard for many, many years,” Cherie said.
