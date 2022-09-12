For Chris White, a waitress at the Baker Truck Corral, the man was just another friendly lunch customer, until he collapsed while leaving the restaurant.
White, who worked in health care for 25 years, didn’t hesitate.
She rushed to the entry, where the man, who just a couple minutes earlier was complimenting the lunch and leaving her a tip, was lying face down.
“He walked out the door and just keeled right over, with his feet in the door,” White said on Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, just four hours or so after the episode. “I tore around the corner and yelled at another waitress to call 911 as I went out the door.”
White said she checked for the man’s pulse.
“His lips were blue,” she said. “He wasn’t breathing at all.”
Two other women helped White turn the man over so she could begin CPR.
White, who formerly worked at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center and at Settler’s Park assisted living, said she has taken multiple CPR trainings, most recently about five or six years ago.
She had performed chest compressions in an emergency only once, several years ago on a resident at Settler’s Park.
For bystanders who see someone have an apparent cardiac arrest, the recommendation is to use only chest compressions for CPR, rather than a combination of chest compressions and rescue breathing.
White said she immediately started chest compressions on the man, whose age she estimated at 57 to 67.
Fairly soon, the man began to breathe and regained consciousness, White said.
She asked him his name and he told her it was Larry.
But then he stopped breathing again and White couldn’t detect a pulse.
She resumed chest compressions.
White said she did CPR for about 35 minutes, and during that period the man revived a few times but then stopped breathing again.
She said the man’s sister, who was with him at the Truck Corral, told her that he had a pacemaker.
White said she had no concept of how much time passed before a Metro West ambulance arrived and paramedics took over.
The call for an ambulance came at 11:26 a.m., according to the Baker County Dispatch Center at the Sheriff’s Office.
There were three other emergency calls soon after, two for separate traffic crashes at First and Campbell streets, one at 11:33 a.m. and the other at 12:03 a.m., and a situation reported at 12:02 p.m. on North Cedar Street where a farm implement hit a power pole and caused a small fire.
“It seemed long,” White said of waiting for the ambulance to arrive. “When you’re doing CPR it seems like forever.”
White, who said she has worked at the Truck Corral off and on for the past seven years, said she hadn’t heard whether Larry survived.
A federal health privacy law makes it difficult to get information about the condition of a patient.
“I’m hoping he made it,” White said. “I’m glad that I could at least try. Not knowing bothers me.”
She said she’s not sure where he’s from, but that she doesn’t believe he lives in Baker City.
White said that after paramedics began treating Larry, she returned to work, finishing her shift around 1:30 p.m.
She said her back was aching from the exertion of doing thousands of chest compressions.
