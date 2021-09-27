Plastic bottles slated to be recycled were strewn across the bank of the Burnt River southeast of Baker City after a truck crashed and rolled Saturday morning, Sept. 25.
A commercial truck hauling bales of recyclable plastic bottles crashed through a guardrail on a bridge along Interstate 84 southeast of Baker City on Saturday morning, spilling part of its load into the Burnt River.
An exacavator was called in to remove some of the crushed bottles from the river, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash happened about 10 a.m. on the eastbound freeway near Milepost 339, between the Lookout Mountain and Rye Valley exits.
A truck driven by Dakota D. Grey, 27, of Muskegon, Michigan, went off the freeway on a curve, crashing through the guardrail and damaging a fence and the edge of the bridge before overturning and spilling its load, according to an OSP report.
Grey was not hurt.
