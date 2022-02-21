You shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but the Baker County Public Library has taken this notion to the extreme.
Library staff Missy Grammon and Courtney Snyder launched “Blind Date with a Book” on Feb. 7.
The display is located in the Teen Room at the library, 2400 Resort St., but anyone who enjoys young adult books is welcome to check them out.
It’s already been restocked twice.
The poster encourages readers to “Take a book home without knowing its title. Go ahead...take a chance on love!”
Each book is wrapped in black paper. The attached label gives a few clues — genre, who it’s recommended for, the first line of the book, and who chose it.
Here is one example:
• Genre: historical romance
• Recommended for: lovers of Shakespeare retellings
• First line of the book: “Benedick Scott was on his way to freedom or profound failure or, if the usual order of things held up, both.”
• Chosen by: Missy
Each label also has the book’s barcode, so patrons can check it out and still not know the title.
After finishing the book, readers are asked to return the bookmark with responses to questions — and a chance to win a prize.
“You rate your date,” Grammon said.
The questions are:
• What was your first impression? (love at first sight, interesting, meh, or no chemistry)
• Describe your date in one word.
• Would you go on a second date with this author? (definitely or we’re gonna be just friends).
The “Blind Date with a Book” started Feb. 7 to precede Valentine’s Day, and selections included quite a few historical and contemporary romance. Genres have branched out to other selections, such as graphic novels and horror.
As books are checked out, Grammon and Snyder select new ones to wrap for the display.
“We’ve definitely had fun with this one,” Grammon said.
The program ends March 14.
Grammon hopes that this “blind date” approach will introduce readers to a book they might not otherwise pick up.
“That’s the goal,” she said.
