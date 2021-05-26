For a few hours on Tuesday, May finally upheld its soggy reputation.
It was the wettest day in Baker City not only for the month, but in more than a year.
A total of 0.38 of an inch of rain fell at the Baker City Airport, the most since 0.54 of an inch splashed into the rain gauge on May 20, 2020.
But one drippy day wasn’t enough to make up the deficit that May had amassed.
Even with Tuesday’s rainstorm, May’s total so far is just 0.57 of an inch, well below the monthly average of 1.43 inches.
With little chance of rain the rest of the month, May almost certainly will end up drier than average.
Baker City hasn’t had a month with above-average precipitation since October 2019.
