Members of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue team helped two turkey hunters from Pendleton after they spent the night in the Wallowa Mountains when their car got stuck in the snow earlier this week.
Curtis Davidson and Missy Hull were in good conditions when rescuers arrived Tuesday morning, April 19, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The pair had gone hunting on Monday, April 18, near Balm Creek Reservoir, several miles north of Keating Valley.
While driving, their Subaru became high-centered on snow. They sent a message to a friend, who contacted other friends but none was available to help.
Davidson and Hull had food and water and spent the night in their car.
On Tuesday morning their friend called police, and Davidson and Hull were able to call 911, allowing dispatchers to pinpoint their location via GPS.
Sheriff Travis Ash deployed Search and Rescue volunteers at about 8:27 a.m. on Tuesday. They drove a side-by-side ATV and helped Davidson and Hull extricate their vehicle and return to a main road.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds hunters and other recreationists to prepare for a wide range of weather and road conditions, and to notify others of where you’re going and when you plan to return.
