50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 19, 1971
The sheriff’s land sale yesterday netted the county about $17,350, the tax office announced.
Of 58 pieces for sale the count sold 20 of them. The tax office was unable to determine the total acreage sold, but hte larger parcels amounted to 160 and 120 acres in the Unity area. Three mines were sold averaging 12 to 20 acres in the Cracker Creek, Whitney and Washington Gulch areas.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 19, 1996
Firefighters’ focus has shifted from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, where the 10,400-acre Sloans Ridge fire continues to cool, west to the Umatilla National Forest, where several lightning-caused fires totaling 7,150 acres still are burning.
The largest of the Umatilla fires is the 2,995-acre Bull fire, which is burning about one mile north of Desolation Butte. That’s about 12 air miles west of Granite.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 19, 2011
The head of maintenance at the Baker County Courthouse is planning more improvements of the grounds around the building.
The idea is to “get back to the more historic beaty of the Courthouse,” said Vince Woods during Wednesday’s meeting of the Baker County Commission. Woods is the county’s facility maintenance director.
Sidewalks around the Courthouse, specifically along Third Street and Court Avenue, are being rerouted to accommodate elm trees. The walkways will run five feet form the trees to allow them room to grow.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 20, 2020
A lightning-sparked blaze burning near the border between Baker and Malheur counties blew up Tuesday afternoon and evening, fanned by hot, dry and gusty south winds.
The Baldy fire grew from about 500 acres to an estimated 5,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday the rapidly growing blaze spawned a towering smoke plume visible from Baker City, about 20 air miles to the north.
On Wednesday morning smoke settled into Baker Valley.
Fire managers were optimistic that a brief rain shower that quieted the fire overnight would help a growing cadre of firefighters start to corral the blaze Wednesday, which was forecast to be less blustery.
“A little rain is not going to put it out this time of year,” Al Crouch, fire mitigation/education specialist for the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District, said Wednesday morning.
“We’ve got a ton of heavy iron in there to help us out, so things are looking better in those terms.”
Crouch said the Oregon Department of Forestry dispatched multiple bulldozers to aid fire crews. A total of seven dozers were building fire lines on Wednesday.
