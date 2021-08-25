50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 26, 1971
Baker will be troubled by even less air pollution when Ellingson Lumber Company installs a pollution arrestor on its plywood mill wigwam burner this week.
Although the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has not approved installation of what is called the “Lausmann process air pollution control unit”in the wigwam burner, Ellingson will go ahead with the installation hoping it will get approval after it is installed.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 26, 1996
RICHLAND — The City of Richland has received a $20,000 federal grant to replace downtown sidewalks and to help build a shelter at the community park.
David Schmitt, Pine District Ranger, announced the U.S. Forest Service Rural Community Assistance Program grant Friday.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 26, 2011
The newest of two lightning fires burning in the Eagle Cap Wilderness has turned out to be the more active one.
The Pot Creek fire was reported Saturday near the Minam River, about 13 air miles east of Cove. It has burned about 120 acres, producing a smoke plume visible at times from Baker City. The older blaze, about two miles to the northwest on Jim White Ridge, has remained at about 5 acres for the past couple weeks.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 27, 2020
The Indian Creek fire scorched grass that would have fattened the Charolais cattle that Jeff Romans’ family owns, but Romans was still thankful about one aspect of the blaze.
Its timing.
Had the fire started not on Aug. 16 but a week or so later, Romans, whose family’s ranch is at Westfall, about 50 air miles south of Baker City, would have had a much bigger problem.
More than a hundred newborn calves likely would have been in the path of the fire, Romans said, and possibly unable to flee the flames.
Some of the Romans family’s purebred Charolais deliver their calves in late winter and early spring, as is typical in the region, but part of the herd is bred to calve in late summer.
And that’s the part of the herd — about 175 cows — that was grazing on a Bureau of Land Management allotment when the Indian Creek fire started late on the morning of Aug. 16 just north of Highway 20 between Juntura and Vale. That’s about 30 miles southwest of the Romans Ranch.
Westfall is an unincorporated town about 10 miles north of Harper, which is near Highway 20 about 22 miles west of Vale.
Romans said he was home that Sunday when he saw smoke billowing around 1 p.m.
He said he drove to the area that evening and by then the fire, the cause of which is still under investigation, had burned onto part of the allotment where his family’s cattle were grazing.
