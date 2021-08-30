50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 30, 1971
The six and a half mile stretch of Elkhorn Drive leading to Anthony Lakes was finished last week and final inspection of the paving project was completed by Forest Service inspectors and officials Friday.
The project which laid down thirty feet of asphalt and sealed coat topping cost $260,000 to complete.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 30, 1996
BALDY CREEK TRAILHEAD — The normally transparent water of the North Fork John Day River resembles chocolate milk this Tuesday morning as it flows beneath the halved log that bridges the river here.
Rain is falling, a constant, cold drizzle that belies the calendar.
The water is dark brown because it is carrying ash and scorched dirt from forests burned in the Sloans Ridge fire earlier this month.
Where the flames burned hottest, there is no grass and there are no shrubs to hold the soil or to slow the rain as it trickles down the slopes and into the river channel.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 31, 2011
The smoke that settled in Baker Valley on Tuesday traveled halfway across Oregon to get here.
Although lightning sparked more than 20 fires in Northeastern Oregon on Sunday, most of those blazes were put out before they had burned more than half an acre.
Meanwhile a complex of blazes on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation near Madras has spread over more than 60,000 acres, producing clouds of smoke that were pushed eastward by westerly winds.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 29, 2020
Their career was selling books, but it’s the people — their loyal customers — who Carolyn and Tom Kulog mention most.
“Meeting and serving our customers has been the biggest reward of bookselling for us,” they said.
After 32 years at Betty’s Books, the Kulogs sold the business in July to Jeana Phillips.
“We’re very happy that Jeana was ready to step up to pursue a longtime dream of hers to own the bookstore just at the time we were ready to step down,” Carolyn said. “It was truly time for us to see what the next chapter might hold for us.”
Phillips is a Baker City native. She graduated from Baker High School in 1997, earned a degree at Oregon State University, and returned to Eastern Oregon to “work in the helping professions providing casework, counseling and advocacy.”
She said owning Betty’s Books combines her two favorite things: people and books.
“I love connecting with people, making recommendations as to what they may or may not like, what will challenge them a bit and having that in return,” she said. “It is a gift that I hope to never take for granted.”
Phillips, an avid reader, is just 9 months younger than the bookstore.
Growing up she browsed the library’s collection, and “on incredibly special occasions” bought her own books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.